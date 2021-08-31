Log in
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(MRKC)
Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre Public Joint Stock : Multifunctional Information Technology Centre opened in Belgorod

08/31/2021 | 03:43am EDT
30 August 2021

Today in Belgorod, Deputy Energy Minister of the Russian Federation Evgeniy Grabchak, First Deputy Director General - Chief Engineer of PJSC Rosseti Andrey Mayorov, First Deputy Governor of the Belgorod Region Evgeniy Miroshnikov and General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC Igor Makovskiy gave a start to the work of the modern Multifunctional Information Technology Centre of a branch of Rosseti Centre, PJSC - Belgorodenergo.

On-line operational and technological management of power grid facilities was transferred from the outdated Grid Control Centre to the new Multifunctional Information Technology Centre.

The technical characteristics and capabilities of the high-tech facility were demonstrated by Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC.

As the head of the energy companies noted, the Centre united the management of grids throughout the Belgorod region, as well as the control of the IT infrastructure of 20 regions of the Central and Volga Region. Today, it includes six structural units responsible for: grid management, security, IT infrastructure monitoring, energy metering management, outdoor lighting management, and the Training Centre. In addition, the modern high-tech basis and the level of development of the IT infrastructure make it possible to further expand the capabilities of the Centre.

«Today we are opening not only a modern Grid Control Centre, which allows remote control of the entire power grid complex of the Belgorod region, we are putting into operation a multifunctional high-tech facility that has new opportunities for the development of a number of areas of the economy and social life of the region,» explained Igor Makovskiy. «It is based on a Russian software package that is capable of processing more than 100,000 signals from equipment per second. Thanks to it, operators in real time see the state of the grid by telemetric information coming from substations and power lines, and instantly react to any deviations.» First Deputy Governor of the Belgorod Region Evgeniy Miroshnikov noted that the technologies presented at the Centre can be useful, since they will facilitate the adoption of the necessary managerial decisions on the development of the Belgorod agglomeration.

«Already today the Centre operates with a huge amount of data, and in the future it can expand its competencies by increasing the primary sources of information and expanding areas for analytics. A full-fledged processing of appeals and complaints from residents of the region will help form an adequate response to the expectations of Belgorod residents. I think cooperation in these areas will be very useful,» said Evgeniy Miroshnikov.

«Reliable and high-quality power supply is a key condition for social and economic development. However, the multifunctional Centre that we are opening today can also become a new analytical platform, the resources of which will be used to maximize the potential of the Belgorod region. Today we are actively discussing this issue with the leadership of the region,» noted Andrey Mayorov, First Deputy Director General - Chief Engineer of PJSC Rosseti.

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
