Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre Public Joint Stock : Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Central Federal District Igor Shchegolev visited Rosseti Centre's GCC in Ryazan

31 August 2021

Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, demonstrated to Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy Igor Shchegolev, as well as to Governor of the Ryazan Region, Nikolay Lyubimov, the capabilities of the Grid Control Centre, which was opened at the end of last year and currently serves an area of 40 thous. sq. km.

The Centre operates on the basis of modern domestic information intelligent systems, in real time it provides operational and situational control of more than 27 thousand km. of power lines of 0.4-220 kV, 6.5 thousand substations of 6-10 kV and 153 substations of 35-110 kV, on which the power supply of more than 1.1 million people depends.

«In the regions where our companies are present, we are trying to work for the future, to develop the infrastructure of the energy complex in such a way that today we can meet the challenges of tomorrow. The Grid Control Centre has become an important step in achieving the priority goals for increasing the reliability, quality and safety of power supply. It also allows us to respond to the needs of the future - to develop additional services to meet the needs of our customers,» stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region.

Governor of the Ryazan Region Nikolay Lyubimov emphasized the visible trends of large-scale transformations of the power grid complex and highly appreciated the quality and level of interaction with the management of the Companies on the issues of uninterrupted power supply to the region.

«With the opening of the high-tech GCC, the level of reliability of power supply to residents has certainly increased. Such facilities expand the region's possibilities for sustainable development of urban and rural areas, promising industrial sites, which will have a positive effect on attracting investments to the Ryazan region,» Nikolay Lyubimov noted.

«The absolute value of such facilities is that they are created on the basis of the most modern domestic intelligent systems. The Centre's work is aimed at the future, but it solves the urgent tasks of the region today. It is these innovations that determine the level and quality of life of our citizens in the field of power supply,» Igor Shchegolev shared his impressions of visiting the GCC.