Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre, Public Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(MRKC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre Public Joint Stock : Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Central Federal District Igor Shchegolev visited Rosseti Centre's GCC in Ryazan

09/01/2021 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
31 August 2021

Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, demonstrated to Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy Igor Shchegolev, as well as to Governor of the Ryazan Region, Nikolay Lyubimov, the capabilities of the Grid Control Centre, which was opened at the end of last year and currently serves an area of 40 thous. sq. km.

The Centre operates on the basis of modern domestic information intelligent systems, in real time it provides operational and situational control of more than 27 thousand km. of power lines of 0.4-220 kV, 6.5 thousand substations of 6-10 kV and 153 substations of 35-110 kV, on which the power supply of more than 1.1 million people depends.

«In the regions where our companies are present, we are trying to work for the future, to develop the infrastructure of the energy complex in such a way that today we can meet the challenges of tomorrow. The Grid Control Centre has become an important step in achieving the priority goals for increasing the reliability, quality and safety of power supply. It also allows us to respond to the needs of the future - to develop additional services to meet the needs of our customers,» stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region.

Governor of the Ryazan Region Nikolay Lyubimov emphasized the visible trends of large-scale transformations of the power grid complex and highly appreciated the quality and level of interaction with the management of the Companies on the issues of uninterrupted power supply to the region.

«With the opening of the high-tech GCC, the level of reliability of power supply to residents has certainly increased. Such facilities expand the region's possibilities for sustainable development of urban and rural areas, promising industrial sites, which will have a positive effect on attracting investments to the Ryazan region,» Nikolay Lyubimov noted.

«The absolute value of such facilities is that they are created on the basis of the most modern domestic intelligent systems. The Centre's work is aimed at the future, but it solves the urgent tasks of the region today. It is these innovations that determine the level and quality of life of our citizens in the field of power supply,» Igor Shchegolev shared his impressions of visiting the GCC.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 07:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
03:32aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the..
PU
08/31INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Multifunctional Information Technology Ce..
PU
08/31INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Igor Makovskiy took part in a meeting of ..
PU
08/30IGOR MAKOVSKIY : our goal is to make everyone be proud of their work at Rosseti ..
PU
08/26Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre, Public Joint Stock Company..
CI
08/26INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Igor Makovskiy and Petr Konyushenko held ..
PU
08/25INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : The company “Rosseti Centre” ..
PU
08/24INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : The Integrated Annual Report of Rosseti C..
PU
08/20INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Tula hosted a strategic session of Rosset..
PU
08/19INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Igor Makovskiy and members of the Collegi..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 328 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 7,29%
Capitalization 229 M 229 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre, Public Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,40 RUB
Average target price 0,38 RUB
Spread / Average Target -4,47%
Managers and Directors
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander Viktorovich Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Vitaly Yurievich Zarkhin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY-1.04%229
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD0.38%14 405
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD9.78%6 647
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED89.16%3 904
ENEVA S.A.0.93%3 850
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY UNIPRO0.90%2 428