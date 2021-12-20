Log in
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(MRKC)
Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre Public Joint Stock : Press conference of General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC Igor Makovskiy

12/20/2021 | 01:50am EST
18 December 2021

On 20 December 2021, at 10:00 am Moscow time, with the support of the TASS news agency, a press conference of General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC Igor Makovskiy will be held.

Representatives of the media will gather at Rosseti Centre's site in Moscow, in compliance with all the necessary requirements of Rospotrebnadzor.

In an online format, they will be joined by journalists from regional studios, which will be organized in all branches of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region.

This year, the head of the energy companies will answer questions not only from the media, but also from consumers who have been addressed to him via the hotline and on the corporate website. Consumers will receive answers from the company's specialists individually to questions that remain outside the scope of the live broadcast.
Link to live broadcast: https://tass.ru/press/15343

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 06:49:04 UTC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 463 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 586 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 14,7%
Capitalization 234 M 234 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,41 RUB
Average target price 0,56 RUB
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Managers and Directors
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chairman-MB, Director General & Executive Director
Artem Gennadyevich Aleshin First Deputy CEO-Finance & Economy
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander Viktorovich Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY2.24%234
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-8.73%12 907
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.11.29%8 618
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED203.01%6 985
ENEVA S.A.-10.14%3 111
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY UNIPRO-6.13%2 226