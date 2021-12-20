Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre Public Joint Stock : Press conference of General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC Igor Makovskiy

18 December 2021

On 20 December 2021, at 10:00 am Moscow time, with the support of the TASS news agency, a press conference of General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC Igor Makovskiy will be held.

Representatives of the media will gather at Rosseti Centre's site in Moscow, in compliance with all the necessary requirements of Rospotrebnadzor.

In an online format, they will be joined by journalists from regional studios, which will be organized in all branches of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region.

This year, the head of the energy companies will answer questions not only from the media, but also from consumers who have been addressed to him via the hotline and on the corporate website. Consumers will receive answers from the company's specialists individually to questions that remain outside the scope of the live broadcast.

Link to live broadcast: https://tass.ru/press/15343