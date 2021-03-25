Log in
INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(MRKC)

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(MRKC)
News 


Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre Public Joint Stock : Igor Makovskiy instructed to strengthen control over the power grid complex during floods

03/25/2021 | 02:21am EDT
25.03.2021

A weekly operational meeting was held at Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region under the leadership of General Director Igor Makovskiy. Particular attention was paid to measures taken to ensure trouble-free operation of the power grid complex during the spring flood.

During the meeting, Igor Makovskiy set the task to take under increased control of the territory where the maximum intensity of floods is expected. It is about a number of districts of the Kaluga, Kostroma, Kirov, Nizhny Novgorod, Ryazan, Tver and Yaroslavl regions. General Director of the energy companies also instructed the chief engineer's unit and the management of branches to conduct trainings on practicing actions aimed at ensuring reliable power supply to residents of the regions and additional briefings with personnel on safe work in flood conditions.

At present, specialists from the branches of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region are constantly monitoring the situation on the ground. To obtain operational information on weather conditions, a clear interaction of the branches of the companies with territorial bodies of Roshydromet, divisions of the EMERCOM of Russia, regional and municipal authorities is ensured.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 06:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 333 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 6,10%
Capitalization 212 M 213 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre, Public Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,40 RUB
Last Close Price 0,39 RUB
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,59%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander Viktorovich Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Vitaly Yurievich Zarkhin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY-4.13%223
TENAGA NASIONAL3.84%14 780
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.5.23%7 699
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD1.78%6 514
ENEVA S.A.1.00%3 852
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY LIMITED17.70%3 168
