Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre Public Joint Stock : Igor Makovskiy paid a working visit to the Tula region

18 March 2021

As part of a trip to the region, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region inspected the Yasnogorsky Distribution Zone.

On the territory of the industrial base of the Distribution Zone, Igor Makovskiy checked the working conditions of employees, the condition of automotive and specialized vehicles, emergency stock of materials and equipment. During communication with the management of the Distribution Zone and Tulenergo, the head of the energy companies gave specific instructions on the unconditional bringing of power grid facilities in the service area of the branch to the normative state. He paid special attention to improving the reliability of power supply to socially significant institutions and enterprises.

In 2021, more than 3,900 kilometres of power lines of all voltage levels, 1,251 6-10 kV transformer substations will be repaired in the region, and 2,415 0.4-110 kV poles will be replaced. In addition, 424 kilometres of new power lines of various voltage levels and 40 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity will be commissioned.

«Reliability of energy supply is a key criterion for evaluating our activities by population of the region. The measures implemented by the power engineers will reduce the number of technological disruptions in grids and increase the comfort of residents of the Tula region,» stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region.