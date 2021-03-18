Log in
Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre, Public Joint Stock Company

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(MRKC)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre Public Joint Stock : Igor Makovskiy paid a working visit to the Tula region

03/18/2021 | 04:50am EDT
18 March 2021

As part of a trip to the region, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region inspected the Yasnogorsky Distribution Zone.

On the territory of the industrial base of the Distribution Zone, Igor Makovskiy checked the working conditions of employees, the condition of automotive and specialized vehicles, emergency stock of materials and equipment. During communication with the management of the Distribution Zone and Tulenergo, the head of the energy companies gave specific instructions on the unconditional bringing of power grid facilities in the service area of the branch to the normative state. He paid special attention to improving the reliability of power supply to socially significant institutions and enterprises.

In 2021, more than 3,900 kilometres of power lines of all voltage levels, 1,251 6-10 kV transformer substations will be repaired in the region, and 2,415 0.4-110 kV poles will be replaced. In addition, 424 kilometres of new power lines of various voltage levels and 40 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity will be commissioned.

«Reliability of energy supply is a key criterion for evaluating our activities by population of the region. The measures implemented by the power engineers will reduce the number of technological disruptions in grids and increase the comfort of residents of the Tula region,» stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 08:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 333 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 6,17%
Capitalization 218 M 217 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre, Public Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,40 RUB
Last Close Price 0,38 RUB
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,51%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander Viktorovich Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Vitaly Yurievich Zarkhin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY-5.22%223
TENAGA NASIONAL3.84%14 780
ENEVA S.A.7.70%3 852
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY UNIPRO5.27%2 574
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED4.22%2 223
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED26.04%1 602
