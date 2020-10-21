Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Rosseti started implementing a smart lighting project in Kostroma

16 October 2020

Pavel Livinskiy, Director General of the company, spoke in detail about the synergy of this area with the traditional activities of Rosseti in September.

The urban lighting modernization project is the largest in the history of the region. The work is being carried out by 'Rosseti Centre Kostromaenergo' within the framework of an energy service contract with the administration of the regional centre.

The project provides for replacement of about 11.5 thousand mercury and sodium gas-discharge street lamps and lighting fixtures with modern LED ones, as well as implementation of a new automated outdoor lighting control system. In total, the process will cover more than 700 city streets, as well as 16 parks and squares. It is planned to pay special attention to pedestrian crossings.

The modernization will increase the service life of the equipment, reduce energy consumption and the costs of the municipality for paying for electricity, increase illumination, comfort and safety on the streets of Kostroma.

'Rosseti is actively developing additional services. In addition to Kostroma, lighting projects in another 25 regions of the country are underway, where new digital and energy-saving technologies are being implemented. Automation and load control systems make it possible to remotely configure the work of individual points, adjust the intensity of the luminous flux. Thanks to this, the optimal operating mode of the system is selected as quickly as possible, and its reliability is brought to a fundamentally new level. As a result, there is a comfortable and safe environment for residents of the city, significant savings in municipal funds,' stressed Director General of Rosseti Pavel Livinskiy.

'The work involved 21 crews of Kostromaenergo from different districts of the region, consisting of 100 people. At present, a comprehensive in-depth monitoring of the existing street lighting system has been completed: we analyzed consumption volumes, determined the level of illumination of city streets and pedestrian crossings, and performed lighting calculations. It is planned to complete the measures for the replacement of the lighting fixtures by 30 November,' stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre