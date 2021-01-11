Log in
Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre,

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,

(MRKC)
Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Tver power engineers were put on high alert due to bad weather

01/11/2021 | 01:28am EST
2 January 2021

The region is experiencing rainfall in the form of sleet and freezing rain and temperature fluctuations around zero.

185 crews, 695 production personnel, 304 specialized vehicles of 'Rosseti Centre - Tverenergo' are ready to carry out possible emergency recovery work. If necessary, they will be involved in elimination of consequences of bad weather and prompt restoration of power supply.

48 mobile diesel generator sets with a total capacity of about 3,18 MW are available, if necessary, to provide backup power supply to socially important facilities.

The power engineers are in constant communication with the authorities, the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Tver region, the Public Safety Answering Point, and other territorial grid companies.

You can report power outages and noticed damage to power facilities by calling the single toll-free number of the contact centre #Rosseti at 8-800-220-0-220

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 02 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 06:27:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
