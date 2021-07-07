Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Cyber training took place at Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Center and Volga Region

6 July 2021

The Cyber Operations Headquarters was headed by General Director of the energy companies Igor Makovskiy. The event made it possible, in a practical training mode, to implement scenarios for responding to cyber threats and preventing computer attacks.

In addition, together with the National Coordination Centre for Computer Incidents, the Security Department of PJSC Rosseti, the Cybersecurity Centre 'Rosseti Tsifra', actions were worked out to ensure the cybersecurity of information facilities in the fuel and energy industry.

During the exercises, the speed of detecting cyberattacks and the coherence of the actions of the employees of the Security Unit and the Department of Corporate and Technological Automated Control Systems of the Companies to suppress the actions of 'intruders' were assessed.

'Recently, there has been an increase in computer crime in the country, which has discovered new schemes and methods of illegal enrichment. In the spring of 2021, almost all industries and energy sectors faced an increase in the number of cyberattacks on computers, routers, video cameras and unprotected home networks of the companies' employees. The skills acquired during the exercises will allow us to quickly overcome cyber threats, increase the information security of the companies and minimize the risks of new fraudulent activities,' stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Center and Volga Region.