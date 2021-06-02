Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Igor Makovskiy and Arkady Zamoskovny discussed the development of social partnership

1 June 2021

General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region and President of the ERA of Russia Association held a working meeting in Moscow. They dwelled on the development of new mechanisms of social partnership and noted the relevance of holding an interregional meeting with leaders of trade union organizations in the third quarter of 2021 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Also, the head of the energy companies and the head of the employers' association touched upon the topic of vocational education and the possibility of creating a centre for assessment of qualifications.

In addition, the parties discussed measures to protect personnel that were taken in the Companies due to the spread of coronavirus infection in 2020 and are still in effect.

'Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region have high social standards, which are based on the content of bargaining agreements based on the norms of the Industry Tariff Agreement in the electric power industry. The significance of the Bargaining Agreements of these two Companies concluded at the end of 2019 was fully confirmed in the difficult 'pandemic' 2020, which we managed to pass without disputes and disagreements with the trade unions,' stressed Arkady Zamoskovny, President of the ERA of Russia Association.

'Improving the system of social and labour relations is one of the key priorities for our companies. We will continue to work on the development of social partnership institutions, improving the security and motivation of our team in the future,' commented Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region.