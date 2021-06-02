Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre,
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,

(MRKC)
  Report
Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Igor Makovskiy and Arkady Zamoskovny discussed the development of social partnership

06/02/2021 | 03:27am EDT
1 June 2021

General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region and President of the ERA of Russia Association held a working meeting in Moscow. They dwelled on the development of new mechanisms of social partnership and noted the relevance of holding an interregional meeting with leaders of trade union organizations in the third quarter of 2021 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Also, the head of the energy companies and the head of the employers' association touched upon the topic of vocational education and the possibility of creating a centre for assessment of qualifications.
In addition, the parties discussed measures to protect personnel that were taken in the Companies due to the spread of coronavirus infection in 2020 and are still in effect.

'Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region have high social standards, which are based on the content of bargaining agreements based on the norms of the Industry Tariff Agreement in the electric power industry. The significance of the Bargaining Agreements of these two Companies concluded at the end of 2019 was fully confirmed in the difficult 'pandemic' 2020, which we managed to pass without disputes and disagreements with the trade unions,' stressed Arkady Zamoskovny, President of the ERA of Russia Association.

'Improving the system of social and labour relations is one of the key priorities for our companies. We will continue to work on the development of social partnership institutions, improving the security and motivation of our team in the future,' commented Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 328 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 6,83%
Capitalization 244 M 244 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,
Duration : Period :
Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre, Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,41 RUB
Last Close Price 0,42 RUB
Spread / Highest target 1,32%
Spread / Average Target -4,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander Viktorovich Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Vitaly Yurievich Zarkhin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,5.42%244
TENAGA NASIONAL-4.51%13 792
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD7.56%6 981
ENEVA S.A.18.90%4 477
UNIPRO3.73%2 474
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED17.47%2 452