MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre,    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,

(MRKC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Center and Volga Region entered the short-list of the rating of companies by corporate ESG practice

03/30/2021 | 04:36pm EDT
30 March 2021

Rosseti Centre (the public name of IDGC of Centre, PJSC, ticker - MRKC) and Rosseti Center and Volga Region (the public name of IDGC of Center and Volga Region, PJSC, ticker - MRKP) entered the short-list of companies with the assignment of a rating at the 'A' level (Best corporate ESG practice in the Russian Federation).

The research results were presented on 5 March 2021 at the round table 'ESG - the factor of the value of companies', organized by the consulting company ACD 'DaStrateg' and (Russian Regional Network for Integrated Reporting). Within the framework of the round table, the conceptual foundations and methodological possibilities of assessing the ESG practices of companies, the demand for such assessments by rated companies and the investment community were discussed. At the end of the event, the main results of the joint research 'ESG - the factor of the value of companies', organized by ACD 'DaStrateg', Russian Regional Network for Integrated Reporting (), and Perugia University (Università degli Studi di Perugia, Italy) were presented. The study assessed the development of the ESG practice '400 +' of the largest Russian companies, including those listed on Moscow Exchange.

According to Olga Danshina, Deputy General Director for Corporate and Legal Activities: 'The companies make a significant contribution to the life and development of the territories of operating activity, providing reliable and uninterrupted power supply to consumers, as well as implementing grid connection of industrial enterprises and social facilities. In our activities, we strive to take into account the views of all stakeholders and adhere to the principles of sustainable development. The companies will continue to follow the chosen course, fully investment case.'

More detailed information about the rating results can be found on the website at the link.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 20:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 333 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 6,12%
Capitalization 216 M 215 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,
Duration : Period :
Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre, Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,40 RUB
Last Close Price 0,38 RUB
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,25%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander Viktorovich Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Vitaly Yurievich Zarkhin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,-4.23%214
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD3.65%15 042
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.1.93%7 970
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD0.44%6 590
ENEVA S.A.5.96%3 521
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY LIMITED17.84%3 354
