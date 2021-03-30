Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Center and Volga Region entered the short-list of the rating of companies by corporate ESG practice

30 March 2021

Rosseti Centre (the public name of IDGC of Centre, PJSC, ticker - MRKC) and Rosseti Center and Volga Region (the public name of IDGC of Center and Volga Region, PJSC, ticker - MRKP) entered the short-list of companies with the assignment of a rating at the 'A' level (Best corporate ESG practice in the Russian Federation).

The research results were presented on 5 March 2021 at the round table 'ESG - the factor of the value of companies', organized by the consulting company ACD 'DaStrateg' and (Russian Regional Network for Integrated Reporting). Within the framework of the round table, the conceptual foundations and methodological possibilities of assessing the ESG practices of companies, the demand for such assessments by rated companies and the investment community were discussed. At the end of the event, the main results of the joint research 'ESG - the factor of the value of companies', organized by ACD 'DaStrateg', Russian Regional Network for Integrated Reporting (), and Perugia University (Università degli Studi di Perugia, Italy) were presented. The study assessed the development of the ESG practice '400 +' of the largest Russian companies, including those listed on Moscow Exchange.

According to Olga Danshina, Deputy General Director for Corporate and Legal Activities: 'The companies make a significant contribution to the life and development of the territories of operating activity, providing reliable and uninterrupted power supply to consumers, as well as implementing grid connection of industrial enterprises and social facilities. In our activities, we strive to take into account the views of all stakeholders and adhere to the principles of sustainable development. The companies will continue to follow the chosen course, fully investment case.'

More detailed information about the rating results can be found on the website at the link.