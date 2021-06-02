Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre,
  News
  Summary
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,

(MRKC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region summed up the results of the large-scale drawing competition “The Work of Power Engineers through the Eyes of Children”

06/02/2021 | 03:27am EDT
1 June 2021

Children and grandchildren of employees of the energy companies from all 20 regions of the Companies' presence took part in the creative competition dedicated to the International Children's Day. During the week, the organizers received over 300 works in various drawing techniques. The competition committee determined the winners in 3 age groups.

Among the smallest artists from 3 to 6 years old in the top three are Kirill Chuzhbinkin from the Belgorod region (3rd place), Ksenia Ptushkina from the Kaluga region (2nd place). The honourable first place was taken by Arseny Kuznetsov from the Nizhny Novgorod region.
In the age group from 7 to 10 years old, the third place went to Vitalina Sarkisyan from the Yaroslavl region, the second - to Ivan Kirilyuk from the Ryazan region, and the winner was Daniil Karasev from Bryansk.

In the category of authors from 11 to 14 years old, the awards for the third and second places were shared by Darina Vyazankina from the Yaroslavl region and Nadezhda Ilyina from the Voronezh region, and the first place was won by Tatyana Kosinova from the Kursk region.
The best works will be awarded with valuable gifts and commemorative certificates.
'Our company actively supports the creative initiatives of employees and their families. Such a great interest in the competition showed that the children are not only well acquainted with the work of their parents, but are immersed in the details of their profession. This is very important for the popularization of the work of power engineers, the continuity of generations, and the cultivation of a careful attitude towards energy resources. I thank all the children for their participation and wish the young artists further creative success!' stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 328 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 6,83%
Capitalization 244 M 244 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,
Duration : Period :
Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre, Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,41 RUB
Last Close Price 0,42 RUB
Spread / Highest target 1,32%
Spread / Average Target -4,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander Viktorovich Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Vitaly Yurievich Zarkhin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,5.42%244
TENAGA NASIONAL-4.51%13 792
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD7.56%6 981
ENEVA S.A.18.90%4 477
UNIPRO3.73%2 474
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED17.47%2 452