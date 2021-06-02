Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region summed up the results of the large-scale drawing competition “The Work of Power Engineers through the Eyes of Children”

1 June 2021

Children and grandchildren of employees of the energy companies from all 20 regions of the Companies' presence took part in the creative competition dedicated to the International Children's Day. During the week, the organizers received over 300 works in various drawing techniques. The competition committee determined the winners in 3 age groups.

Among the smallest artists from 3 to 6 years old in the top three are Kirill Chuzhbinkin from the Belgorod region (3rd place), Ksenia Ptushkina from the Kaluga region (2nd place). The honourable first place was taken by Arseny Kuznetsov from the Nizhny Novgorod region.

In the age group from 7 to 10 years old, the third place went to Vitalina Sarkisyan from the Yaroslavl region, the second - to Ivan Kirilyuk from the Ryazan region, and the winner was Daniil Karasev from Bryansk.

In the category of authors from 11 to 14 years old, the awards for the third and second places were shared by Darina Vyazankina from the Yaroslavl region and Nadezhda Ilyina from the Voronezh region, and the first place was won by Tatyana Kosinova from the Kursk region.

The best works will be awarded with valuable gifts and commemorative certificates.

'Our company actively supports the creative initiatives of employees and their families. Such a great interest in the competition showed that the children are not only well acquainted with the work of their parents, but are immersed in the details of their profession. This is very important for the popularization of the work of power engineers, the continuity of generations, and the cultivation of a careful attitude towards energy resources. I thank all the children for their participation and wish the young artists further creative success!' stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region.