    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,

(MRKC)
Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region held the awarding ceremony of winners of the large-scale drawing contest “The Work of Power Engineers through the Eyes of Children”

06/08/2021 | 04:01am EDT
7 June 2021

More than 400 children and grandchildren of the Companies' employees took part in it.
On behalf of General Director of the energy companies Igor Makovskiy, the young artists were congratulated by the directors of the branches.
In the age group from 3 to 6 years old, memorable certificates and valuable gifts were awarded:

  • 1st place - Arseny Kuznetsov from the Nizhny Novgorod region;
  • 2nd place - Ksenia Ptushkina from the Kaluga region;
  • 3rd place - Kirill Chuzhbinkin from the Belgorod region.

In the age group from 7 to 10 years old they congratulated:
  • 1st place - Daniil Karasev from the Bryansk region;
  • 2nd place - Ivan Kirilyuk from the Ryazan region;
  • 3rd place - Vitalina Sarkisyan from the Yaroslavl region.
In the age group from 11 to 14 years old they noted:
  • 1st place - Tatiana Kosinova from the Kursk region;
  • 2nd place - Nadezhda Ilyina from the Voronezh region;
  • 3rd place - Darina Vyazankina from the Yaroslavl region.
'The contest is of great educational value. During the preparation of the drawings, the young artists learned a lot about the profession of their parents, studied the details of working days, found out the details that they had not been interested in before. Such a keen interest will grow into a desire to follow in the footsteps of their fathers and continue the labour dynasty of power engineers,' commented Igor Makovskiy.

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 08:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
