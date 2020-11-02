Rosseti completed two large projects in the centre of Russia: a backbone substation for the Belgorod Region was commissioned, and the Bryansky Distribution Zone was switched to digital

30 October 2020

The start-up ceremony was held within the framework of the All-Russian meeting on the preparation of entities of the electric power industry for the autumn-winter period. Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak, Director General of Rosseti Pavel Livinskiy, regional leaders - Head of the Bryansk Region Alexander Bogomaz and First Deputy Governor of the Belgorod Region Denis Butsaev took part in it.

'The commissioning of the Belgorod substation and the digital Bryansky Distribution Zone will increase the reliability and availability of power supply in the two regions of Central Russia. Among the main consumers are the population, organizations of the social sphere, the transport industry, the largest industrial enterprises,' stressed Alexander Novak. 'These projects are an important step towards the digital transformation of the grid complex, which is currently taking place throughout Russia. In both cases, advanced technologies were implemented, modern equipment was installed,' Pavel Livinskiy noted. 'The Bryansk region is a dynamically developing region with a large number of industrial, agricultural enterprises and new social facilities under construction. This year alone in the region, we are building 12 sports facilities. And the fact that the region's power supply has reached a new level today is very important for us. It is nice that our Bryansk region is currently implementing such an important project. On my own behalf and on behalf of the Government of the Bryansk Region, I express my gratitude to the Rosseti company and everyone who took part in this,' commented Governor of the Bryansk Region Alexander Bogomaz.

The grid complex of the Bryansk region provides 100% observability, full coverage with digital communications, the possibility of remote operational switching in normal and emergency modes. In total, by the end of 2020, 38 digital Distribution Zones will operate within the Rosseti perimeter (including the completed 'pilots'). By 2030, all Distribution Zones will be digital.

In general, Rosseti allocated 6.6 billion rubles to finance projects in the Bryansk region in 2017-2019, in 2020-2024 its volume will exceed 12.6 billion rubles.