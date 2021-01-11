Log in
INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTER AND VOLGA REGION,

(MRKP)
Interregional Distribution Grid of Center and Volga Region : Rosseti Center and Volga Region approved the Business Plan for 2021

01/11/2021 | 05:16am EST
A meeting of the Company's Board of Directors was held on 29 December 2020, which approved the Company's Business Plan for 2021 and forecast indicators for 2022-2025. The scenario conditions for the formation of the Business Plan for 2021 provide for indexation of tariffs for electric energy transmission services not higher than the forecast inflation, increase in labour productivity by at least 5%, decrease in the level of specific operating expenses by at least 2%, as well as indicators of dividend policy in accordance with Order of the Government of the Russian Federation dated 29.05.2017 № 1094-r.

Indicators of the Company's Business Plan for 2021:

Data in mln RUB, unless specified otherwise

Indicators

Planned for 2021

Expected fact for 2020

Change

Revenue (total), including:

100 995,3

96 254,2

4,9%

Revenue from electric energy transmission

97 495,3

92 853,7

5,0%

Revenue from grid connection

1 329,5

2 269,6

-41,4%

Revenue from other activity

2 170,5

1 130,9

91,9%

Cost of sales

86 593,9

84 048,6

3,0%

Sales profit1

13 345,0

11 161,3

19,6%

Sales profit margin, %

13,2

11,6

1,6 p.p.

EBITDA2

21 741,8

19 870,7

9,4%

EBITDA margin, %

21,5

20,6

0,9 p.p.

Net profit

8 250,2

7 131,0

15,7%

Net profit margin, %

8,2

7,4

0,8 p.p.

Amount of electric energy transmitted, million kWh

45 503,2

44 894,7

1,4 %

Electric energy losses, %

7,32

7,91

-0,59 p.p.

1] Revenue net of cost of sales, selling and administrative expenses

[2] EBITDA is calculated as follows: net profit + profit tax and other similar mandatory payments + interest payable + depreciation charges

The volume of electricity transmission services, according to the Business Plan for 2021, will increase relative to the expected fact in 2020 by 1,4% and will amount to 45 503,2 million kWh. The size of the relative amount of electricity losses planned for 2021 is 7,32% (-0,59 p.p.), which implies a positive effect from the implementation of the Program to reduce electricity losses.

The growth of revenue from services for the transmission of electric energy by 5,0% planned in the Business Plan for 2021 relative to the expected fact in 2020 is due to the expected increase in the volume of services by 1,4% and a change in tariffs from 1 July 2021. Revenue from services for grid connection in 2021 is expected to be 1 329,5 million rubles, which is 41,4% lower than the expected amount at the end of 2020. The decrease in the revenue from services for grid connection is due to the completion of the execution in 2020 of large grid connection agreements. In 2021, the Company will continue to work to increase the volume of non-regulated services and predicts that it will receive revenue from other activities in the amount of at least 2 170,5 million rubles, which is almost 2 times higher than the expected fact in 2020.

The growth in the cost of sales at the end of 2021 relative to the expected fact of 2020 is mainly due to an increase in expenses for measures to reduce electricity losses in grids, for services of territorial grid companies, for depreciation of newly commissioned facilities of the investment program, as well as with an increase in the volume of unregulated services.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2021 is projected above the expected fact in 2020 by 9,4%. The main risks of deviating the fact from the forecast in 2021 may be the slower pace of economic recovery in the regions of presence, as well as the unsatisfactory payment discipline of suppliers of last resort. Net profit for 2021 is projected in the amount of 8 250,2 million rubles.

Other IR-news of the Company can be found at: https://www.mrsk-cp.ru/en/press/company_news/

Disclaimer

IDGC of Center and Volga Region JSC published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 10:15:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
