Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF VOLGA

(MRKV)
Interregional Distribution Grid of Volga : Penza power engineers finished repair works at 110/35/6 kV Issa substation

08/26/2020 | 01:07am EDT

Power engineers of the Penzaenergo Branch of Rosseti Volga completed work at the 110/35/6 kV Issa substation within the framework of the 2020 repair campaign.

23 circuit breakers, 30 line, sectional and busbar disconnectors of 110/35/6 kV were overhauled. Also, 6 bus sections were overhauled, 24 closed switchgear cells were repaired, the high-voltage bushing was replaced. 9 switches, 5 coupling capacitors, 2 power transformers of 110/35/6 kV were repaired.

The 110/35/6 kV Issa substation is a power supply center for the district settlement of Issa, the Issinsky, partly the Mokshansky and the Luninsky districts of Penza Oblast. Also, the substation supplies power to 'Issinskaya RaySBBZh' State Budgetary Institution, 'Issinskaya District Hospital' State Budgetary Institution, Communal Services LLC, agricultural enterprises, etc.

Repair work is the most important part of the set of measures to prepare Penzaenergo's power grid complex for the autumn-winter period of 2020/2021. They are carried out to improve the reliability, quality and safety of power supply to consumers, industrial and agricultural enterprises in the region.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Volga JSC published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 05:06:01 UTC
