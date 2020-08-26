Interregional Distribution Grid of Volga : Power engineers of Samara Grids increase the reliability of 0power supply of Shigonsky district

Log in
08/26/2020 | 03:32am EDT

Power engineers of the Samara Grids Branch of Rosseti Volga Public Joint-Stock Company are carrying out repair work at the Shigony 110 kV substation. The preparation of the key supply center of the Shigonsky district of Samara Oblast for winter will ensure reliable power supply for about 20 thousand residents of 46 settlements of the district, socially significant facilities - the fire station, water intakes, boiler houses, paramedics and midwives, recreation facilities, oil depots and gas companies.

As part of the annual maintenance and repair program, it is planned to repair transformers, oil circuit breakers, disconnectors, current transformers, surge suppressors, outdoor switchgear cells, etc. Over 825 thousand rubles have been allocated for these purposes. All work is scheduled to be completed in September.

Performing repair work efficiently and on time is one of the key factors in increasing the reliability of power supply to consumers in Samara Oblast.

Large scale work on the repair program of the power industry of Samara Grids is carried out in full accordance with the schedule in all municipal districts. All activities for passing the summer peak loads and the upcoming autumn-winter period of 2020-2021 will be completed on time.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Volga JSC published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 07:31:19 UTC
