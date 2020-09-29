Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga    MRKV   RU000A0JPPN4

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF VOLGA

(MRKV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interregional Distribution Grid of Volga : Saratov Grids allocated more than 1 million rubles for the repair of two substations in the Turkovsky district

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 03:45am EDT

Specialists of 'Saratov Drids', a branch of 'Rosseti Volga' completed repair work at the substation (SS) 110/35/10 kV 'Turki'. Power engineers performed major and current repairs of about 46 units of power and switching equipment. Earlier they completed repair on the substation 35/10 kV 'Turks'. The total cost of updating supplyinmg centers exceeded 1.3 million rubles.

Substations supply electricity to the social and communal infrastructure of the district center - the working village of Turki and 9 nearby settlements, with population more than 7.9 thousand people, as well as a large agricultural enterprise - 'Turkovsky Elevator'.

Electricity is supplied to three more 35/10 kV substations via 35 kV overhead transmission lines that depart from the power supply centers. These substations provide power supply to 24 settlements with the population of 3,3 thousand people.

Repair of substations will increase the reliability of power supply to consumers in the Turkovsky district, increase the safety of service personnel and extend the life cycle of power equipment.

Work on the supplying centers is provided for in the annual operation and repair plan of Rosseti Volga. Timely implementation of the planned measures aimed at preparing the company's electric power facilities for the upcoming autumn-winter period will ensure its uninterrupted operation and reliable power supply to consumers.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Volga JSC published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 07:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF VOLGA
03:45aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF V : Saratov Grids allocated more than 1 milli..
PU
03:30aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF V : Saratov Grids joined the All-Russian fest..
PU
03:30aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF V : Saratov Grids repaired Shturm-Lipovka 35 ..
PU
03:06aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF V : In September, power engineers of Samara G..
PU
03:06aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF V : Ulyanovsk power engineers connected 135 o..
PU
02:25aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF V : Power engineers of Chuvashenergo branch c..
PU
01:50aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF V : Director of ulyanovsk dg and minister of ..
PU
01:50aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF V : Samara power engineers suported the All-R..
PU
01:25aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF V : Specialists of Orenburgenergo added capac..
PU
01:20aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF V : Samara Grids conducted training on elimin..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 857 M - -
Net income 2020 29,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 41,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,58x
Yield 2020 3,11%
Capitalization 165 M 164 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 21 694
Free-Float 20,6%
Chart INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF VOLGA
Duration : Period :
Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,08 RUB
Last Close Price 0,07 RUB
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir Anatolievich Ryabikin General Director & Director
Valentin Yefimovich Mezhevich Chairman
Irina Yurievna Puchkova Deputy Director General-Economics & Finance
Oleg Grigoryevich Pavlov Chief Engineer & Deputy Director General
Konstantin Sergeyevich Serebryakov Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF VOLGA-22.20%164
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.-7.07%7 335
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-12.39%5 933
UNIPRO1.40%2 219
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-13.77%1 835
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED-23.65%1 581
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group