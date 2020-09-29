Interregional Distribution Grid of Volga : Saratov Grids allocated more than 1 million rubles for the repair of two substations in the Turkovsky district

Specialists of 'Saratov Drids', a branch of 'Rosseti Volga' completed repair work at the substation (SS) 110/35/10 kV 'Turki'. Power engineers performed major and current repairs of about 46 units of power and switching equipment. Earlier they completed repair on the substation 35/10 kV 'Turks'. The total cost of updating supplyinmg centers exceeded 1.3 million rubles.

Substations supply electricity to the social and communal infrastructure of the district center - the working village of Turki and 9 nearby settlements, with population more than 7.9 thousand people, as well as a large agricultural enterprise - 'Turkovsky Elevator'.

Electricity is supplied to three more 35/10 kV substations via 35 kV overhead transmission lines that depart from the power supply centers. These substations provide power supply to 24 settlements with the population of 3,3 thousand people.

Repair of substations will increase the reliability of power supply to consumers in the Turkovsky district, increase the safety of service personnel and extend the life cycle of power equipment.

Work on the supplying centers is provided for in the annual operation and repair plan of Rosseti Volga. Timely implementation of the planned measures aimed at preparing the company's electric power facilities for the upcoming autumn-winter period will ensure its uninterrupted operation and reliable power supply to consumers.