Interregional Distribution Grid of Volga : Saratov Grids joined the All-Russian festival #BRIGHTERTOGETHER

Power engineers of the Saratov Grids Branch of Rosseti Volga, PJSC, supported the All-Russian Festival of Energy Saving and Ecology #BrighterTogether. This year the annual festival of popularizing the culture of careful attitude to energy resources is being held for the fifth time. It unites millions of caring people across the country.

As part of the festival, specialists from the Zavolzhskoye Production Office of Saratov Grids conducted an online lesson 'With respect to energy saving' for schoolchildren in Ershov on the platform of the VK social network. The co-hosts of this lesson were the future power engineers - students of the energy class of school No. 1 in Ershov - a profile class organized with the support of Rosseti Volga, PJSC, as part of a large-scale career guidance work. During the lesson, Zavolzhsky power engineers raised topical issues of rational use of energy and energy resources and the search for possible ways to save energy. High school students took an active part in the quiz 'Energy Erudite,' within the framework of the discussion club they offered solutions to practical problems of energy saving, discussed their participation in the international action 'Earth Hour.'

'Improving energy efficiency is one of the areas of our work,' says Aleksey Belyaev, director of the Zavolzhskoye PO of Saratov Grids of Rosseti Volga, PJSC. 'And such festivals as 'Brighter Together' are another colossal opportunity to draw the attention of people, our fellow countrymen, to the important topic of energy saving. The most active participants of the festival are schoolchildren and youth. Today we teach young people how to be frugal, counting on their thoughtful, rational attitude to energy resources. And this is a big reserve for the future.'

The schoolchildren prepared and carried out the action 'Energy Saving' - on the central square of Ershov young power engineers handed out leaflets to the townspeople with the Rules of Energy Saving. The memo popularly explains what simple and understandable actions will help save electricity, as well as maintain safety, which, in turn, will help preserve the life and health of both adults and children.

For schoolchildren of grades 1-4, senior comrades organized an Energy Saving Lesson. The guys guessed riddles about electrical appliances, found out where electricity comes from, studied the contents of the 'Magic Chest' - useful reminders about energy saving in everyday life.

'Being the organizer and participant of the #BrighterTogether festival is very interesting and informative,' says Oksana Semikhina, a student of Energoklass. 'While preparing, we learned a lot, and now we are sharing our knowledge with the younger children. Colorful memos, cartoons will help to better assimilate information about the benefits of electricity, teach frugality and responsibility.'

The #BrighterTogether Festival continues.