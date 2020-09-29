Interregional Distribution Grid of Volga : Saratov Grids repaired Shturm-Lipovka 35 kV electric power line

Reliable power supply to 16 settlements of the Bazarnokarabulaksky District of the Saratov Region - 6 thousand people, 6 schools, 3 kindergartens, an outpatient clinic, 6 feldsher-obstetric stations, 2 water supply systems - were provided by Rosseti Volga power engineers. In the process of repairing the 35 kV overhead line (OL) Sturm - Lipovka, the reinforced concrete poles were replaced, the wire was pulled, the insulators were replaced, and the anchor braces were adjusted.

With the help of mulcher technology, the power transmission line was cleared on an area of 1.6 hectares, and trees were sawed. These works are of great importance for minimizing the risks of disconnecting overhead lines due to the fall of trees on the wires caused by bad weather.

The cost of the work was about 1.7 million rubles.

The power line was repaired as part of the preparation of the power grid complex of Rosseti Volga, PJSC for operation in the upcoming autumn-winter period of 2020-2021.