Interregional Distribution Grid of Volga : The investment program of Mordovenergo branch will be implemented in full scope

Mordovenergo Branch of Rosseti Volga, PJSC continues to implement the investment program, the key object of which is the reconstruction of the 110/35/6 kV Alekseevka substation. The feeding center is located in the Chamzinsky district of the Republic. In the IV quarter of this year, construction and installation work will continue at the 110 kV outdoor switchgear, 35 kV outdoor switchgear and 6 kV indoor switchgear.

This year's plan includes structural, construction and electrical solutions at 110 kV outdoor switchgear, installation of main transformers, installation of relay protection and automation systems, communication networks, a power metering complex, cable laying, installation of an oil collector, landscaping and commissioning. According to the plan, the volume of capital investments in 2020 is planned in the amount of 355.4 million rubles.