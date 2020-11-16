Log in
INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF VOLGA

(MRKV)

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF VOLGA

(MRKV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interregional Distribution Grid of Volga : The investment program of Mordovenergo branch will be implemented in full scope

11/16/2020 | 02:47am EST

Mordovenergo Branch of Rosseti Volga, PJSC continues to implement the investment program, the key object of which is the reconstruction of the 110/35/6 kV Alekseevka substation. The feeding center is located in the Chamzinsky district of the Republic. In the IV quarter of this year, construction and installation work will continue at the 110 kV outdoor switchgear, 35 kV outdoor switchgear and 6 kV indoor switchgear.

This year's plan includes structural, construction and electrical solutions at 110 kV outdoor switchgear, installation of main transformers, installation of relay protection and automation systems, communication networks, a power metering complex, cable laying, installation of an oil collector, landscaping and commissioning. According to the plan, the volume of capital investments in 2020 is planned in the amount of 355.4 million rubles.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Volga JSC published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 07:46:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 857 M - -
Net income 2020 29,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 41,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,59x
Yield 2020 3,11%
Capitalization 169 M 168 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 21 694
Free-Float 20,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,08 RUB
Last Close Price 0,07 RUB
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir Anatolievich Ryabikin General Director & Director
Valentin Yefimovich Mezhevich Chairman
Irina Yurievna Puchkova Deputy Director General-Economics & Finance
Oleg Grigoryevich Pavlov Chief Engineer & Deputy Director General
Konstantin Sergeyevich Serebryakov Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF VOLGA-22.03%168
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.-6.82%7 597
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-11.97%5 948
ENEVA S.A.30.44%3 269
UNIPRO-1.47%2 225
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-5.39%1 998
