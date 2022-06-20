InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust : 2022 – Annual Meeting
06/20/2022 | 11:24am EDT
INTERRENT REIT
June 20, 2022
ANNUAL MEETING
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Hutchison Lobby | Montreal
Rosemont Apts Lobby | Burlington
LIV_Rooftop Terrace| Ottawa
This presentation contains "forward-lookingstatements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by
the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "anticipated", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken",
"occur" or "be achieved". InterRent is subject to significant risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this release.
A full description of these risk factors can be found in InterRent's publicly filed information which may be located at www.sedar.com. InterRent cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements and InterRent assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation to reflect actual events or new circumstances.
InterRent REIT | 2022
2
AGENDA
WHO WE ARE
PORTFOLIO MAP
DISTRIBUTION GROWTH
VALUE CREATION STRATEGIES
SUSTAINABILITY
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
OUR TEAM
MARKET UPDATE
InterRent REIT | 2022
3
WHO WE ARE
InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in increasing value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties.
We take pride in our work, and we build and invest in communities in which everyone desires to live and are proud to call home.
Why multi-residential?
Multi-residential is a defensive asset class - it is resilient, and has historically provided returns with lower volatility compared to other real estate asset classes.1
Residential leases are short and provide responsiveness to increasing prices. Critical in this environment, it serves as an excellent hedge against inflation and economic cycle downturns.2
(1)
Source: CBRE Research, U.S. Multifamily Housing: A Primer for Offshore Investors, Q3 2017
InterRent REIT | 2022
4
(2)
Source: CBRE Research, Canadian Multifamily Overview Mid-Year 2019
PORTFOLIO MAP - CURRENT
A PROVIDER OF HOMES IN URBAN, HIGH-GROWTH MARKETS
Core Market
% OF
PORTFOLIO
Greater Toronto & Hamilton Area
32.0%
National Capital Region
22.9%
Greater Montreal Area
22.9%
2
Greater Vancouver Area
6.7%
1,2
1
1 Includes 100% of 94-suite community in Mississauga of which InterRent's ownership interest is 50%.
2 Includes 100% of Vancouver portfolio of which InterRent's ownership interest is 50%.
5
InterRent REIT | 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 15:23:04 UTC.