Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIP.UN   CA46071W2058

INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(IIP.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:14 2022-06-20 am EDT
12.18 CAD   +1.75%
11:24aINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : 2022 – Annual Meeting
PU
06/16Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distributions for the Month of June 2022, Payable on or About July 15, 2022
CI
06/06INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : June 2022 – Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust : 2022 – Annual Meeting

06/20/2022 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTERRENT REIT

June 20, 2022

ANNUAL MEETING

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Hutchison Lobby | Montreal

Rosemont Apts Lobby | Burlington

LIV_Rooftop Terrace| Ottawa

This presentation contains "forward-lookingstatements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by

the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "anticipated", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken",

"occur" or "be achieved". InterRent is subject to significant risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this release.

A full description of these risk factors can be found in InterRent's publicly filed information which may be located at www.sedar.com. InterRent cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements and InterRent assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation to reflect actual events or new circumstances.

InterRent REIT | 2022

2

AGENDA

WHO WE ARE

PORTFOLIO MAP

DISTRIBUTION GROWTH

VALUE CREATION STRATEGIES

SUSTAINABILITY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

OUR TEAM

MARKET UPDATE

InterRent REIT | 2022

3

WHO WE ARE

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in increasing value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties.

We take pride in our work, and we build and invest in communities in which everyone desires to live and are proud to call home.

Why multi-residential?

Multi-residential is a defensive asset class - it is resilient, and has historically provided returns with lower volatility compared to other real estate asset classes.1

Residential leases are short and provide responsiveness to increasing prices. Critical in this environment, it serves as an excellent hedge against inflation and economic cycle downturns.2

(1)

Source: CBRE Research, U.S. Multifamily Housing: A Primer for Offshore Investors, Q3 2017

InterRent REIT | 2022

4

(2)

Source: CBRE Research, Canadian Multifamily Overview Mid-Year 2019

PORTFOLIO MAP - CURRENT

A PROVIDER OF HOMES IN URBAN, HIGH-GROWTH MARKETS

Core Market

% OF

PORTFOLIO

Greater Toronto & Hamilton Area

32.0%

National Capital Region

22.9%

Greater Montreal Area

22.9%

2

Greater Vancouver Area

6.7%

1,2

1

1 Includes 100% of 94-suite community in Mississauga of which InterRent's ownership interest is 50%.

2 Includes 100% of Vancouver portfolio of which InterRent's ownership interest is 50%.

5

InterRent REIT | 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 15:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
11:24aINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU : 2022 – Annual Meeting
PU
06/16Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distributions for the Month of June 20..
CI
06/06INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU : June 2022 – Investor Presentation
PU
06/03Scotiabank Views Ontario Election Result as 'Slight Positive' for CAD Apartment REITs
MT
05/30INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/16Interrent Reit Announces May 2022 Distributions, Payment Will Be Made on or About June ..
CI
05/13InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust's Equity Buyback announced on May 10, 2022, has ..
CI
05/11Scotiabank on InterRent REIT Q1; "A Newfound Interplay of Value and Growth"
MT
05/10InterRent REIT Gains 3% as Q1 Adjusted FFO Rises to $0.120 per Diluted Unit; Revenue up..
MT
05/10TRANSCRIPT : InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 198 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,90%
Capitalization 1 685 M 1 291 M 1 291 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,70x
Nbr of Employees 435
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,97 CAD
Average target price 18,15 CAD
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
Managers and Directors
Brad Cutsey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Curt Millar Chief Financial Officer
Mike McGahan Executive Chairman
Will Chan Chief Information Officer
Dave Nevins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-30.85%1 291
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-24.39%26 673
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-22.22%26 470
INVITATION HOMES INC.-25.54%20 604
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-29.16%18 762
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-27.00%18 641