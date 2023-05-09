Advanced search
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust : 2023 Q1 – Investor Presentation

05/09/2023 | 08:38am EDT
InterRent REIT

Investor Presentation

Q1 2023 Conference Call

May 9, 2023

Bay Tower Vancouver, BC

TABLE OF

CONTENTS

Quarterly Results

4

Operating Highlights

10

Balance Sheet

13

Sustainability

16

Capital Allocation

19

Key Takeaways

23

Appendix

25

Bay Tower Vancouver, BC

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "anticipated", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled",

"estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes",

or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". InterRent is subject to significant risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this release. A full description of these risk factors can be found in InterRent's publicly filed information which may be located at www.sedar.com. InterRent cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward- looking statements and InterRent assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward- looking statements contained in this presentation to reflect actual events or new circumstances.

InterRent REIT | Q1 2023 3

QUARTERLY RESULTS

The Slayte Ottawa, ON

QUARTERLY RESULTS

Q1 2023: Operational Highlights

OCCUPANCY

OPERATING REVENUE AND NOI GROWTH (YoY)

Total Portfolio

SP Portfolio

96.4%

97.0%

96.9%

95.9%

95.6%

96.8%

96.8%

95.5%

95.1%

95.6%

12.9%

11.3%

11.4%

9.8%

Mar 2022

Jun 2022

Sep 2022

Dec 2022

Mar 2023

Total Portfolio

Same Property (SP) Portfolio

Q1 2023Q1 2023

Proportionate Operating Revenue Growth

Proportionate NOI Growth

-39% reduction in vacancy and rebates in Q1 2023 versus 2022

InterRent REIT | Q1 2023 5

Disclaimer

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 12:37:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
