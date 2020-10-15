Log in
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust : Announces October 2020 Distributions

10/15/2020

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX-IIP.UN) (“InterRent”) announced today that its distribution declared for the month of October 2020 is $0.025833 per Trust unit, equal to $0.31 per Trust unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on or about November 16, 2020 to unitholders of record on October 31, 2020.

About InterRent

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties.

InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 159 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,53%
Capitalization 1 657 M - 1 251 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 10,4x
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,99x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 16,18 CAD
Last Close Price 12,01 CAD
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Mike McGahan Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Brad Cutsey President
Paul Amirault Chairman-Trustees Board
Dave Nevins Chief Operating Officer
Curt Millar Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-23.21%1 261
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-26.74%21 577
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-34.87%19 656
INVITATION HOMES INC.-4.84%15 964
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-1.05%15 784
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-6.90%14 039
