    IIP.UN   CA46071W2058

INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(IIP.UN)
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT ANNOUNCES TIMING OF THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

10/13/2021 | 11:42am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

Ottawa, Ontario (October 13, 2021) - InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX-IIP.UN) ("InterRent") announced today that it will release its 2021 third quarter financial results before the market opens on Monday, November 8, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to speak to these results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST.

Conference Call & Webcast

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 1-888-440-6928 (toll free) and 646-960-0328 (international). No access code required.

The webcast will be accessible at: https://www.interrentreit.com/2021-q3-results.A replay will be available for 7 days after the webcast at the same link.

About InterRent

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties.

InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

For further information, please contact:

Sandy Rose, CFA

Director - Investor Relations & Sustainability

(514) 704-2459

sandy.rose@interrentreit.com

www.interrentreit.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 15:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 184 M 147 M 147 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 2 386 M 1 916 M 1 914 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 13,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 427
Free-Float 94,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,11 CAD
Average target price 19,22 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Managers and Directors
Mike McGahan Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Brad Cutsey President
Curt Millar Chief Financial Officer
Paul Amirault Chairman-Trustees Board
Will Chan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST24.98%1 916
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.41.18%31 570
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL40.40%31 166
INVITATION HOMES INC.31.31%23 190
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.50.81%22 454
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.26.79%22 330