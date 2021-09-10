Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIP.UN   CA46071W2058

INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(IIP.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust : September 2021 – Investor Presentation

09/10/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

InterRent REIT

Investor Presentation

September 2021

Forward Looking Statements

Le Neuville | 1101 Rachel St, Montreal

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "anticipated", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". InterRent is subject to significant risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this release. A full description of these risk factors can be found in InterRent's publicly filed information which may be located at www.sedar.com. InterRent cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements and InterRent assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation to reflect actual events or new circumstances.

InterRent REIT | 2021

2

Contents

On Investors' Minds

4

Portfolio Characteristics

7

Quarterly Results at a Glance

12

Capital Deployment

14

Balance Sheet

19

Sustainability

22

Key Takeaways

24

Appendix

26

Lakeview | Hamilton

InterRent REIT | 2021

3

On Investors' Minds

LIV Apartments | 207 Bell St N, Ottawa

ON INVESTORS' MINDS

Chronic Insufficiency of Home Supply Set to Continue

HOUSING UNITS PER 1,000 POPULATION &

HOME OWNERSHIP RATES

600

110%

540

508

100%

500

494

471 90%

433

427

424

80%

400

80%

70%

300

65%

64%

69%

60%

61%

50%

200

40%

44%

30%

100

20%

0

10%

France

Germany

Japan

United

United

Canada

Kingdom

States

Housing units per thousand population

G7 average housing units per thousand population

Home ownership rate

IMMIGRATION AS % OF POPULATION (2019)

France

Germany

Japan

United

United

Canada

Kingdom

States

0.4%

0.7%

0.1%

0.5%

0.3%

0.9%

Canada has the lowest number of housing units per capita of any G7 country

We would need to build

+99,000

to catch up to the US

Would still

homes

be < G7

+250,000

to catch up to the UK

average

homes

Canada has averaged 188,000 home completions in the last ten years, suggesting a quick-fix is unlikely

Canada's immigration plan aims to welcome 1.2 million new permanent residents by 2023, making it the most ambitious plan in Canada's history

Clocking in at nearly 40,000, July's immigration activity

was among the highest monthly totals in Canadian history

Until there is a complementary supply solution for the increased demand pressure from immigration, Canada's chronic housing undersupply will continue

Sources: Scotiabank Global Economics Housing Note, May 12, 2021, CIC News, August 17, 2021, OECD Housing Tenure Distribution and OECD International Migration.

InterRent REIT | 2021

5

Disclaimer

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 16:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
12:32pINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU : September 2021 – Investor Presentat..
PU
08/30INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/16INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU : Announces August 2021 Distributions
PU
08/16InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces August 2021 Distribution, Pa..
CI
08/09InterRent REIT Second-Quarter Profit Rises on Acquisitions and Gains
MT
08/09INTERRENT REIT : Reports Positive Same Property NOI Growth for Q2 2021
BU
08/09TRANCHE UPDATE ON INTERRENT REAL EST : IIP.UN)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced o..
CI
08/09Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Secon..
CI
08/09INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU : IIP.UN) acquired Residential property at ..
CI
08/09INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU : IIP.UN) acquired Property at 920 Inverhou..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 184 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,85%
Capitalization 2 486 M 1 967 M 1 967 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 13,5x
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 427
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,84 CAD
Average target price 18,88 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,85%
Managers and Directors
Mike McGahan Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Brad Cutsey President
Curt Millar Chief Financial Officer
Paul Amirault Chairman-Trustees Board
Will Chan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST30.31%1 964
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.40.87%31 500
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL39.12%30 881
INVITATION HOMES INC.38.38%23 694
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.34.29%23 651
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.54.28%22 260