InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust : September 2021 – Investor Presentation
09/10/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
InterRent REIT
Investor Presentation
September 2021
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "anticipated", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". InterRent is subject to significant risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this release. A full description of these risk factors can be found in InterRent's publicly filed information which may be located at www.sedar.com. InterRent cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements and InterRent assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation to reflect actual events or new circumstances.
Contents
On Investors' Minds
4
Portfolio Characteristics
7
Quarterly Results at a Glance
12
Capital Deployment
14
Balance Sheet
19
Sustainability
22
Key Takeaways
24
Appendix
26
On Investors' Minds
ON INVESTORS' MINDS
Chronic Insufficiency of Home Supply Set to Continue
HOUSING UNITS PER 1,000 POPULATION &
HOME OWNERSHIP RATES
600
110%
540
508
100%
500
494
471 90%
433
427
424
80%
400
80%
70%
300
65%
64%
69%
60%
61%
50%
200
40%
44%
30%
100
20%
0
10%
France
Germany
Japan
United
United
Canada
Kingdom
States
Housing units per thousand population
G7 average housing units per thousand population
Home ownership rate
IMMIGRATION AS % OF POPULATION (2019)
France
Germany
Japan
United
United
Canada
Kingdom
States
0.4%
0.7%
0.1%
0.5%
0.3%
0.9%
Canada has the lowest number of housing units per capita of any G7 country
We would need to build
+99,000
to catch up to the US
Would still
homes
be < G7
+250,000
to catch up to the UK
average
homes
Canada has averaged 188,000 home completions in the last ten years, suggesting a quick-fix is unlikely
Canada's immigration plan aims to welcome 1.2 million new permanent residents by 2023, making it the most ambitious plan in Canada's history
Clocking in at nearly 40,000, July's immigration activity
was among the highest monthly totals in Canadian history
Until there is a complementary supply solution for the increased demand pressure from immigration, Canada's chronic housing undersupply will continue
Sources: Scotiabank Global Economics Housing Note, May 12, 2021, CIC News, August 17, 2021, OECD Housing Tenure Distribution and OECD International Migration.
