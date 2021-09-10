InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust : September 2021 – Investor Presentation

IMMIGRATION AS % OF POPULATION (2019)

Canada has the lowest number of housing units per capita of any G7 country

We would need to build

+99,000 to catch up to the US Would still homes be < G7 +250,000 to catch up to the UK average homes

Canada has averaged 188,000 home completions in the last ten years, suggesting a quick-fix is unlikely

Canada's immigration plan aims to welcome 1.2 million new permanent residents by 2023, making it the most ambitious plan in Canada's history

Clocking in at nearly 40,000, July's immigration activity

was among the highest monthly totals in Canadian history

Until there is a complementary supply solution for the increased demand pressure from immigration, Canada's chronic housing undersupply will continue