    IIP.UN   CA46071W2058

INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(IIP.UN)
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust : Announces June 2021 Distributions

06/15/2021 | 11:16am EDT
News Release

InterRent Announces June 2021 Distributions

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Ottawa, Ontario (June 15, 2021) - InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX-IIP.UN) ('InterRent') announced today that its distribution declared for the month of June 2021 is $0.027125 per Trust unit, equal to $0.3255 per Trust unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on or about July 15, 2021 to unitholders of record on June 30, 2021.

About InterRent

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties.

InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

For further information about InterRent please contact:

Mike McGahan Brad Cutsey, CFA Curt Millar, CPA, CA
Chief Executive Officer President Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (613) 569-5699 Ext 244 Tel: (613) 569-5699 Ext 226 Tel: (613) 569-5699 Ext 233
Fax: (613) 569-5698 Fax: (613) 569-5698 Fax: (613) 569-5698
e-mail: mmcgahan@interrentreit.com e-mail: bcutsey@interrentreit.com e-mail: cmillar@interrentreit.com

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibilityfor the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 15:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
