Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Interroll Holding AG    INRN   CH0006372897

INTERROLL HOLDING AG

(INRN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 01/11 11:31:56 am
2475 CHF   -4.44%
12:52aINTERROLL : ​Ingo Steinkrüger becomes new CEO of Interroll
PU
12:43aINTERROLL : Appoints New CEO
MT
12:35aAD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT : Ingo Steinkrüger becomes new CEO of Interroll
TE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ad-hoc announcement: Ingo Steinkrüger becomes new CEO of Interroll

01/12/2021 | 12:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

​Ingo Steinkrüger becomes new CEO of Interroll

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, January 12, 2021. Ingo Steinkrüger (48), currently Chief Executive Officer at thyssenkrupp System Engineering, will take over as CEO of the global Interroll Group on May 1, 2021, succeeding Paul Zumbühl, who announced his retirement last June and will be nominated as future Chairman of the Interroll Board of Directors.

Ingo Steinkrüger brings more than 20 years of proven management and technical expertise with a focus on project and product business, automation, engineering, and production technology, and has extensive global sales and service experience in the highly competitive automotive industry. He holds a degree (Dipl.-Ing.) in mechanical engineering (production technology) and a degree (Dipl.-Ing.) in industrial engineering from the University of Cologne.


Ingo Steinkrüger began his career in the thyssenkrupp Group in 2000 at Johann A. Krause Maschinenfabrik GmbH in Bremen as a sales/project engineer. After holding several successful management positions in project management, business development, service business, and global key account management, Ingo Steinkrüger took over overall responsibility for Global Sales & Service as vice president. From mid-2016, due to his continuous success, Steinkrüger was assigned the position as CEO of the same stand-alone business unit thyssenkrupp System Engineering with sales of EUR 1.1 billion (approximately CHF 1.2 billion, 2019), 4,600 employees, and 15 locations worldwide.


"We are very much looking forward to working with Ingo Steinkrüger, whose strategic focus on future topics that are important for Interroll, such as digitalization and technology platforms, as well as his great success in global sales and the service business, have convinced the Board of Directors," says Urs Tanner, chairman of the Board of Directors of Interroll Holding AG. "The appointment was preceded by a careful selection process and a global search for the best candidate, both internally and externally."


"With Ingo Steinkrüger, we have been able to attract a proven and successful leader who, in addition to outstanding technological expertise, brings a strong customer focus and the right feel for our corporate culture and values," says Paul Zumbühl, CEO Interroll Worldwide Group. "These are the best prerequisites to further drive our growth and lead the company and its employees to the next level of success with our long-term strategy."

"I am very much looking forward to taking over the management of the Interroll Group and contributing my experience to the company," says future Interroll CEO Ingo Steinkrüger. "My goal is to continue Paul Zumbühl's successful activities and, together with the employees, to sustainably strengthen the company's growth path through customer orientation and the further development of the technology platform."

As announced in June 2020, Paul Zumbühl will step down as CEO at the end of April 2021 after more than 21 years in this position. The Board of Directors of Interroll Holding Ltd. will nominate him to the shareholders as the future Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Interroll Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2021. The board has also announced that it will appoint him as Active Chairman if his election is confirmed. At the same time, Urs Tanner, the current Chairman of the Interroll Board of Directors, will stand for election as Lead Independent Director for the first year in order to ensure, together with the Interroll Board of Directors, effective control and supervision during the transition phase and strict compliance with recognized corporate governance guidelines. After two years, the function of active chairman will revert to the regular chairman's office in 2023.

Contact

Martin Regnet

Global PR Manager

Via Gorelle 3 │ 6592 Sant'Antonino │ Switzerland

+41 91 850 25 21

investor.relations@interroll.com

www.interroll.com

Interroll share

The registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the security number 637289

About Interroll

The Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll provides system integrators and OEMs with a wide range of platform-based products and services in these categories: Rollers (conveyor rollers), Drives (motors and drives for conveyor systems), Conveyors & Sorters as well as Pallet Handling (flow storage systems & pallet conveyors). Interroll solutions are in operation in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, the food and beverage industry, fashion, automotive sectors, and many other manufacturing industries. Among the company's end users are leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 34 companies with turnover of around CHF 559.7 million and 2,400 employees (2019).




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
All news about INTERROLL HOLDING AG
12:52aINTERROLL : ​Ingo Steinkrüger becomes new CEO of Interroll
PU
12:43aINTERROLL : Appoints New CEO
MT
12:35aAD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT : Ingo Steinkrüger becomes new CEO of Interroll
TE
01/08INTERROLL : Credit Suisse Lifts Price Target on Interroll, Downgrades Recommenda..
MT
01/08INTERROLL : takes new sponsorship path
PU
01/06INTERROLL : France with new General Manager
PU
2020INTERROLL : New Managing Director at Interroll Nordic
PU
2020INTERROLL : further strengthens its innovation capability
PU
2020INTERROLL : starts cooperation with Fontys University of Applied Sciences in Ven..
PU
2020INTERROLL : receives major order for German supermarket chain
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 510 M 572 M 572 M
Net income 2020 50,1 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
Net cash 2020 78,3 M 87,9 M 87,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,5x
Yield 2020 0,85%
Capitalization 2 073 M 2 327 M 2 325 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,91x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart INTERROLL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Interroll Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERROLL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2 132,17 CHF
Last Close Price 2 475,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Alois Zumbühl Chief Executive Officer
Urs Tanner Chairman
Heinz Hoessli Chief Financial Officer
Jens Strüwing Executive VP, Head-Products & Technology
Philippe Dubois Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-3.90%2 327
KONE OYJ1.23%42 710
SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.3.27%29 831
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.2.74%15 893
ZARDOYA OTIS0.00%3 264
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.5.91%2 987
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ