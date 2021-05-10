EQS-Adhoc : Interroll Holding AG: Annual General Meeting 2021: All proposals receive approval

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend Interroll Holding AG: Annual General Meeting 2021: All proposals receive approval 10-May-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ad hoc release Interroll Annual General Meeting 2021: All proposals receive approval Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, May 10, 2021. The shareholders of Interroll Holding Ltd. approved all the recommendations of the Board of Directors with a large majority at the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2021. Due to the ongoing exceptional situation in connection with COVID-19 as well as official orders by the Swiss Federal Council and the government of the Canton of Ticino, the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Interroll was held this year once again in camera. However, shareholders were able to follow the meeting via livestream. The shareholders approved in advance all proposals in electronic form or by written instruction to the independent proxy, including the total amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the Annual General Meeting 2021 to the Annual General Meeting 2022 and the total amount of compensation for the members of the Interroll Group Management for the year 2021. The appropriation of profits for the 2020 financial year was approved by a large majority. Shareholders will receive a dividend of CHF 27.00, an increase of CHF 4.50 compared to the previous year. Proposed amendments to the Articles of Incorporation, which newly regulate the chairmanship, the taking of minutes, and the vote counter, as well as the constitution of the Board of Directors, were also approved by a large majority. All proposed members of the Board of Directors confirmed Paul Zumbühl was newly elected to the Board of Directors as Chairman. Susanne Schreiber was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors, which now consists of seven members. Contact: Martin Regnet Interroll (Switzerland) AG Head of Communications & Investor Relations Via Gorelle 3 6592 Sant'Antonino Switzerland +41 91 850 25 21 investor.relations@interroll.com www.interroll.com Interroll share The registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the security number 637289. Interroll profile The Interroll Group is the world's leading provider of material handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll supplies system integrators and plant manufacturers with a comprehensive range of platform-based products and services in the categories "Rollers" (conveyor rollers), "Drives" (motors and drives for conveyor systems), "Conveyors & Sorters" (conveyors & sorters) and "Pallet & Carton Flow" (flow storage). Interroll solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, food & beverage, fashion, automotive and other industries. The company counts leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando among its users. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 34 companies with sales of around CHF 530.6 million and 2,300 employees (2020). Additional features: File: PDF =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Interroll Holding AG Via Gorelle 3 6594 S.Antonino Switzerland Phone: +41 91 850 25 25 Fax: +41 91 850 25 55 E-mail: investor.relations@interroll.com Internet: www.interroll.com ISIN: CH0006372897 Valor: 637289 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1194230 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service =------------

