  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Interroll Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INRN   CH0006372897

INTERROLL HOLDING AG

(INRN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 06/24 11:31:13 am
3575 CHF   +1.27%
EQS-Adhoc : Large orders received in the US

06/25/2021 | 12:33am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders 
Large orders received in the US 
25-Jun-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, June 25, 2021. Interroll reports two large orders received from a leading e-commerce 
platform in North America as well as a large fashion company. The orders include the supply of horizontal and vertical 
crossbelt sorter solutions for a combined total of five locations and accounts for a lower double-digit million in 
Swiss Francs (CHF). 
The sorter solutions will be installed by several system integrators at both new and existing end user facilities 
throughout the United States. A sustained growth in consumer demand via e-commerce created the need to expand existing 
distribution infrastructure rapidly for both end users in question. Interroll's proven design of its mechanical 
crossbelt sorter platform enables system integrators to plan with a six-month lead time for the end-users. 
'The Interroll sorters have been selected for their proven success with large-scale projects in the American courier, 
express, and parcel market and they fit perfectly into the e-commerce and fashion distribution as well,' says Richard 
Keely, Executive Vice President Americas and member of the Interroll Group Management. 'The sorters ability to handle a 
wide variety of items has been a decisive factor in being awarded these exciting opportunities.' 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of ad hoc announcement 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Interroll Holding AG 
              Via Gorelle 3 
              6594 S.Antonino 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 91 850 25 25 
Fax:          +41 91 850 25 55 
E-mail:       investor.relations@interroll.com 
Internet:     www.interroll.com 
ISIN:         CH0006372897 
Valor:        637289 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1211910 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1211910 25-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https%3a%2f%2fgateway.eqs.com%2fmaily%2ffile%2f49ac35b5-6e67-4197-b171-e43560e7b32d 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211910&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 00:32 ET (04:32 GMT)

