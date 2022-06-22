Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Interroll Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INRN   CH0006372897

INTERROLL HOLDING AG

(INRN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-06-21 am EDT
2175.00 CHF   +0.23%
01:25aInterroll Lowers H1 Operating Profit Guidance Amid Supply Chain Issues
MT
12:34aImproved outlook for sales, lowered expectations for order intake and operating result
EQ
05/31Interroll, viastore Sign Conveyor Technology Partnership Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Improved outlook for sales, lowered expectations for order intake and operating result

06/22/2022 | 12:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Profit Warning
Improved outlook for sales, lowered expectations for order intake and operating result

22-Jun-2022 / 06:31 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, June 22, 2022. Despite a promising start to the year and a positive development in sales, Interroll is lowering its outlook for operating profit in the first half of 2022.

With a good start to the 2022 financial year, Interroll had initially assumed a further recovery trend in the markets following the COVID-19 pandemic and increasingly improved availability of materials. However, the supply chain situation again deteriorated in the second quarter of 2022, related in part to the strict COVID-19 lockdown in China. In this context and due to the war in Ukraine, Interroll also noted a number of project postponements by customers and end users. This is due to their impaired supply chains, postponements in installation or short-term adjustments in investment activity. It should be emphasized that, with a very high order backlog, project cancellations for Interroll have so far occurred only to a very limited extent.

The price increases implemented in 2021 will also have a delayed effect due to the continuing high order backlog. The operating result announced for the first half of 2022 on the occasion of the publication of the 2021 annual results on March 18, 2022 will therefore be lower than in the second half of 2021. Due to a time horizon that is difficult to assess with regard to normalization of the situation, Interroll is currently refraining from providing an outlook for the full 2022 financial year. In the medium term, however, the company sees all fundamental trends for global demand for material-handling solutions remaining intact and is appropriately prepared for future growth with a leading technology platform and capacities.

Investor Relations:
www.interroll.com
investor.relations@interroll.com

Contact
Martin Regnet
Head of Communications & Investor Relations
Via Gorelle 3 │ 6592 Sant'Antonino │ Switzerland
+41 91 850 25 21
investor.relations@interroll.com
www.interroll.com

Financial calendar 2022

August 2          Publication of the 2022 half-year report and web conference (in English)

Interroll shares
The registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the security number 637289.

About Interroll

The Interroll Group is the world's leading provider of material handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll supplies system integrators and plant engineers with a comprehensive range of platform-based products and services in the categories "Rollers" (conveyor rollers), "Drives" (motors and drives for conveyor systems), "Conveyors & Sorters" (conveyors and sorters) and "Pallet Handling" (pallet conveying and storage). Interroll solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, food & beverage, fashion, automotive and other industries. The company counts leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando among its users. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 35 companies with sales of CHF 640.1 million and 2,600 employees (2021).


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Interroll Holding AG
Via Gorelle 3
6594 S.Antonino
Switzerland
Phone: +41 91 850 25 25
Fax: +41 91 850 25 55
E-mail: investor.relations@interroll.com
Internet: www.interroll.com
ISIN: CH0006372897
Valor: 637289
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1380763

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1380763  22-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1380763&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about INTERROLL HOLDING AG
01:25aInterroll Lowers H1 Operating Profit Guidance Amid Supply Chain Issues
MT
12:34aImproved outlook for sales, lowered expectations for order intake and operating result
EQ
05/31Interroll, viastore Sign Conveyor Technology Partnership Deal
MT
05/31INTERROLL : and viastore to work more closely together in future
PU
05/17INTERROLL HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/16INTERROLL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 202 : All proposals receive approval
EQ
03/30INTERROLL : Invitation and Agenda General Assembly 2022.
PU
03/18European Stocks Rise on Friday as Russia-Ukraine War Continues
MT
03/18Interroll Logs Higher FY21 Profit As Order Intake Jumps 44%
MT
03/18Record order intake, sales and EBIT
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERROLL HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 722 M 749 M 749 M
Net income 2022 82,8 M 85,9 M 85,9 M
Net cash 2022 76,9 M 79,8 M 79,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 1 782 M 1 848 M 1 848 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart INTERROLL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Interroll Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERROLL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 175,00 CHF
Average target price 3 490,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ingo Steinkrüger Chief Executive Officer
Heinz Hoessli Chief Financial Officer
Urs Tanner Chairman
Jens Strüwing Executive VP, Head-Products & Technology
Ingo Specht Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-47.14%1 848
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-22.04%28 699
KONE OYJ-25.10%25 767
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-30.77%19 009
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-23.83%6 682
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-17.96%1 841