    INRN   CH0006372897

INTERROLL HOLDING AG

(INRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:04:25 2023-03-17 am EDT
2957.50 CHF   +2.34%
Interroll : Annual Report 2022

03/17/2023 | 04:56am EDT
ANNUAL REPORT 2022

  1. MILLION SALES
  1. MILLION
    EBIT
  1. MILLION
    OPERATING CASH FLOW

KEY FIGURES

in CHF millions, unless stated otherwise

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Order intake/sales

Total order intake

572.6

788.4

547.8

546.5

592.6

Rollers

126.5

134.6

106

110.1

108

Drives

211.8

191.6

156.5

172.4

170.9

Conveyors & Sorters

263.5

254

221.5

223.2

220.5

Pallet Handling

62.6

59.8

46.6

54

60.5

Total sales

664.4

640.1

530.6

559.7

559.9

Profitability

EBITDA

129.3

122.5

115.4

96.1

93.2

in % of sales

19.5

19.1

21.7

17.1

16.6

EBIT

105.2

99.3

94.1

72.3

69.4

in % of sales

15.8

15.5

17.7

12.9

12.4

Result

82.8

80.6

71.7

56

51.8

in % of sales

12.5

12.6

13.5

10

9.3

Cash flow

Operating cash flow

71.4

47.3

122.9

99.6

67.4

in % of sales

10.7

7.4

23.2

17.8

12

Free cash flow

49.2

-0.8

74

66.9

40.9

in % of sales

7.4

-0.1

13.9

12

7.3

Total investments

32.5

51.1

51.3

33.6

28.6

Balance sheet (as at 31.12.)

Total assets

545.9

538.5

468.8

435.1

417.6

Goodwill

16.4

16.7

16.4

17.1

17.3

Net financial assets

70.8

46.1

92.2

76.9

52

Equity

394.2

345.4

312

304

284.8

Equity ratio (equity in % of total assets)

72.2

64.1

66.5

69.9

68.2

Return on equity yield (in %)

22.4

24.5

23.3

19

19

Other key figures

RONA (return on net assets in %)

24.5

25.4

30.4

22.6

20.9

Average number of employees (FTE)

2,500

2,421

2,206

2,284

2,198

Sales per employee (in CHF thousands)

266

264

241

245

255

Productivity (added value / total personnel expenses)

2.22

2.19

2.3

2.09

2.17

Interroll uses alternative performance figures. These alternative performance figures can be found on the Interroll­ homepage under "Investor Relations" (www.interroll.com).

ABOUT INTERROLL

The Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material-handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll provides system integrators and OEMs with a wide range of platform-based products and services in these categories: Rollers (conveyor rollers), Drives (motors and drives for conveyor systems), Conveyors & Sorters as well as Pallet Handling (flow storage systems). Interroll products and solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, the food & beverage industry, fashion, automotive sectors and many other manufacturing industries. Among the end users are leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 35 companies with sales of CHF 664.4 million and around 2,500 employees (average number of employees in 2022).

www.interroll.com

28,000

35

2,500

CUSTOMERS

COMPANIES

EMPLOYEES

AROUND

AROUND

AROUND

THE WORLD

THE WORLD

THE WORLD

INTERROLL PRODUCT GROUPS

ROLLERS

DRIVES

CONVEYORS & SORTERS

PALLET HANDLING

CONTENT

BUSINESS REPORT

2

ANNUAL REVIEW

2

REPORT BY THE BOARD

OF DIRECTORS AND GROUP

MANAGEMENT

4

FINANCIAL POSITION,

EARNINGS AND CASH FLOWS

8

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

11

INTRODUCTION

12

GROUP STRUCTURE AND

SHAREHOLDERS

12

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

12

OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT

STRUCTURE

13

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

16

GROUP MANAGEMENT

20

REMUNERATION, PARTICIPATIONS

AND LOANS

22

SHAREHOLDERS' PARTICIPATION

RIGHTS

22

CHANGE IN CONTROL AND

DEFENCE MEASURES

23

AUDITOR

23

INFORMATION POLICY

23

QUIET PERIODS

24

REMUNERATION REPORT

25

BASIC PRINCIPLES OF

REMUNERATION

26

REMUNERATION OF THE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

27

REMUNERATION OF

GROUP MANAGEMENT

29

REPORT OF THE STATUTORY

AUDITOR

34

FINANCIAL REPORT

37

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS OF

THE INTERROLL GROUP

38

BALANCE SHEET

38

INCOME STATEMENT

39

STATEMENT OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

40

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

41

STATEMENT OF CHANGES

IN EQUITY

42

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

43

REPORT OF THE STATUTORY

AUDITOR

83

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OF INTERROLL HOLDING AG

88

BALANCE SHEET

88

INCOME STATEMENT

89

STATEMENT OF CHANGES

IN EQUITY

89

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

90

REPORT OF THE STATUTORY

AUDITOR

95

