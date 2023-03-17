Interroll : Full Annual Report 2022

ABOUT INTERROLL

The Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material-handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll provides system integrators and OEMs with a wide range of platform-based products and services in these categories: Rollers (conveyor rollers), Drives (motors and drives for conveyor systems), Conveyors & Sorters as well as Pallet Handling (flow storage systems). Interroll products and solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, the food & beverage industry, fashion, automotive sectors and many other manufacturing industries. Among the end users are leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 35 companies with sales of CHF 664.4 million and around 2,500 employees (average number of employees in 2022).

www.interroll.com

INTERROLL PRODUCT GROUPS