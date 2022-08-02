Interroll : Half-year Report 2022

Dear shareholders, valued customers, employees and business partners,

After an initially good start to the first quarter, we continued to build on our strengths despite increasing challenges in the second quarter.

Interroll recorded a significant increase in revenue to CHF 310.9 million (+14.3% year-on-year, +18.5% in local currency). Order intake fell significantly to CHF

304.4 million (-27.8%year-on-year,-24.8% in local currency) due to the postponement of major projects; however, Interroll still has a high order backlog from the previous year. Despite this temporary develop- ment, order intake is significantly above the level of the pre-pandemic year 2019.

With a good start to the 2022 financial year, Interroll had initially assumed a further recovery trend in the markets following the COVID-19 pandemic and an increasingly improved availability of materials. How- ever, in the second quarter of 2022, the situation in the supply chains deteriorated once again, partly in connection with the strict COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Interroll continues to counter this with an experienced task force that is able to achieve good solutions. In this context and with the war in Ukraine, Interroll also noted significantly more project postponements by customers and end users in the second quarter of 2022. This is due to their compromised supply chains, postponements in installation or short-term adjustments in investment activities. It should be emphasized that, with a very high order backlog, project cancellations for Interroll have only been recorded to a very limited extent to date.