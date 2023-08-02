WE CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON OUR LONG-TERM GROWTH

Dear shareholders, valued customers, employees and business partners,

Interroll began the first half year cautiously optimistic but added that this development is dependent on the further development of the global economy. After a particularly challenging second half year in 2022, we saw our pipeline for opportunities growing and we started with a strong order intake. With the end of the lockdowns in China, a significant improvement in the business was expected and part of the cautiously optimistic outlook in March. On top of that, we estimated that our customers' destocking would come to an end latest end of the first quarter and that we would see higher product sales starting from there. However, the postponement of projects from our customers' pipeline significantly led to the fact that the destocking continued and only ended by end of the second quar- ter, so that we were not able to gain momentum on the product sale and on the project business in Europe and Asia-Pacific. The momentum in the United States, especially for the project business, developed in contrary better than anticipated.

Due to the fact that we have installed the principle of "breathing production facilities" and took a very close look on our cost fitness, we were able to limit the impact on the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

We also successfully managed the supply chain and cost development of purchased goods. Combined with the stable price development of our products, Interroll achieved a solid result under the given circumstances.

Interroll­ was able to generate an order intake of CHF 301.9 million (-0.8%year-on-year, +4.3% in local currency) for the first half year 2023. The sales amounted to CHF 256.2 million (-17.6%year-on-year,-13.5% in local currency).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were lower at CHF 39.9 million (previ- ous year: CHF 52.4 million). The EBITDA margin fell to 15.6% (previous year: 16.9%). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached CHF 28.7 million (29.7%