Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Interroll Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INRN   CH0006372897

INTERROLL HOLDING AG

(INRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interroll Holding AG: Annual General Meeting 2021: All proposals receive approval

05/10/2021 | 12:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
Interroll Holding AG: Annual General Meeting 2021: All proposals receive approval

10-May-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc release

Interroll Annual General Meeting 2021: All proposals receive approval

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, May 10, 2021. The shareholders of Interroll Holding Ltd. approved all the recommendations of the Board of Directors with a large majority at the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2021.

Due to the ongoing exceptional situation in connection with COVID-19 as well as official orders by the Swiss Federal Council and the government of the Canton of Ticino, the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Interroll was held this year once again in camera. However, shareholders were able to follow the meeting via livestream.

The shareholders approved in advance all proposals in electronic form or by written instruction to the independent proxy, including the total amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the Annual General Meeting 2021 to the Annual General Meeting 2022 and the total amount of compensation for the members of the Interroll Group Management for the year 2021.

The appropriation of profits for the 2020 financial year was approved by a large majority. Shareholders will receive a dividend of CHF 27.00, an increase of CHF 4.50 compared to the previous year. Proposed amendments to the Articles of Incorporation, which newly regulate the chairmanship, the taking of minutes, and the vote counter, as well as the constitution of the Board of Directors, were also approved by a large majority.

All proposed members of the Board of Directors confirmed

Paul Zumbühl was newly elected to the Board of Directors as Chairman. Susanne Schreiber was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors, which now consists of seven members.


Contact:
Martin Regnet
Interroll (Switzerland) AG
Head of Communications & Investor Relations
Via Gorelle 3 ? 6592 Sant'Antonino ? Switzerland
+41 91 850 25 21
investor.relations@interroll.com
www.interroll.com

 

Interroll share
The registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the security number 637289.


Interroll profile
The Interroll Group is the world's leading provider of material handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll supplies system integrators and plant manufacturers with a comprehensive range of platform-based products and services in the categories "Rollers" (conveyor rollers), "Drives" (motors and drives for conveyor systems), "Conveyors & Sorters" (conveyors & sorters) and "Pallet & Carton Flow" (flow storage). Interroll solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, food & beverage, fashion, automotive and other industries. The company counts leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando among its users. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 34 companies with sales of around CHF 530.6 million and 2,300 employees (2020).


Additional features:


File: PDF
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Interroll Holding AG
Via Gorelle 3
6594 S.Antonino
Switzerland
Phone: +41 91 850 25 25
Fax: +41 91 850 25 55
E-mail: investor.relations@interroll.com
Internet: www.interroll.com
ISIN: CH0006372897
Valor: 637289
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1194230

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1194230  10-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194230&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about INTERROLL HOLDING AG
12:38aEQS-ADHOC  : Interroll Holding AG: Annual General Meeting 2021: All proposals re..
DJ
12:38aINTERROLL HOLDING AG : Annual General Meeting 2021: All proposals receive approv..
EQ
05/03INTERROLL  : On the road with Truckloads of Inspiration
PU
04/19INTERROLL  : New Smart Pallet Mover from Interroll provides performance boost fo..
PU
04/09INTERROLL  : Bank Vontobel Lifts Price Target on Interroll, Maintains Hold Recom..
MT
04/06INTERROLL  : expands the performance range of its synchronous drum motors
PU
03/25INTERROLL  : Bank Vontobel Lifts Price Target on Interroll, Maintains Hold Recom..
MT
03/21INTERROLL  : Invitation and Agenda AGM 2021 FINAL
PU
03/19INTERROLL  : Presentation Analyst Conference
PU
03/19INTERROLL  : FY20 Profit Expands on Lower Expenses; Board Ups Dividend
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 595 M 660 M 660 M
Net income 2021 69,9 M 77,5 M 77,5 M
Net cash 2021 79,2 M 87,8 M 87,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,5x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 2 649 M 2 936 M 2 939 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,32x
EV / Sales 2022 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart INTERROLL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Interroll Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERROLL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2 881,50 CHF
Last Close Price 3 210,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 9,03%
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ingo Steinkrüger Chief Executive Officer
Heinz Hoessli Chief Financial Officer
Urs Tanner Chairman
Jens Strüwing Executive VP, Head-Products & Technology
Ingo Specht Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERROLL HOLDING AG19.11%2 936
KONE OYJ2.47%42 932
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION15.75%33 628
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG7.13%30 708
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-13.01%12 884
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.-6.11%3 067