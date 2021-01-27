Log in
Interroll : Result at record level

01/27/2021
Result at record level

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, January 26, 2021. Interroll was able to maintain the previous year's good result in the financial year 2020: Although net sales fell to CHF 530.6 million (-5.2% year-on-year, in local currencies +0.9%) due to the strong Swiss franc, incoming orders increased to CHF 547.8 million (+0.3% year-on-year, +6.6% in local currencies). In terms of the result, a strong increase compared to the previous year is expected. Based on the positive development in the second half of 2020, the Group is confident about the financial year 2021.

Sales in consolidated currency reached CHF 530.6 million (-5.2% year-on-year) and exceeded the previous year by 0.9% in local currency. A weak order intake in the second half of 2019 as well as clearly noticeable currency effects had a negative impact on the revenue development. In addition, Interroll was affected by project postponements, particularly in the first half of the year due to the pandemic, but not by project cancellations. Accordingly, the project business again recorded a growing share of total revenue in the second half of the year.

Order intake in 2020 was CHF 547.8 million in consolidated currency (+0.3% year-on-year) and increased by +6.6% year-on-year in local currency. Increasing business momentum in the markets was observed in the second half of the year.

In terms of the result, Interroll expects a strong increase compared to the previous year's figure; the company once again made substantial gains in EBITDA and EBIT.

'Interroll has successfully countered the persistently very challenging market environment with highly motivated employees, innovation, a global market presence, great customer proximity, and consistent productivity improvements,' explains Paul Zumbühl, CEO, Interroll Worldwide Group. 'We are cautiously optimistic about the new year and anticipate positive momentum in the global markets for material handling solutions over the year as a whole. '

The complete Interroll Annual Report 2020 with the final audited figures will be presented at the Annual Media Conference on March 19, 2021.

Contacts

Paul Zumbühl, CEO Heinz Hössli, CFO

+41 91 850 25 24 +41 91 850 25 44

p.zumbuehl@interroll.comh.hoessli@interroll.com

Martin Regnet

Global PR Manager

Via Gorelle 3 │ 6592 Sant'Antonino │ Switzerland

+41 91 850 25 21

investor.relations@interroll.com

www.interroll.com

Interroll shares

The registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the security number 637289.

About Interroll

The Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll provides system integrators and OEMs with a wide range of platform-based products and services in these categories: Rollers (conveyor rollers), Drives (motors and drives for conveyor systems), Conveyors & Sorters as well as Pallet Handling (pallet conveyors & flow storage systems). Interroll solutions are in operation in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, the food and beverage industry, fashion, automotive sectors, and many other manufacturing industries. Among the company's end users are leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 34 companies with turnover of around CHF 559.7 million and 2,400 employees (2019).

Disclaimer

Interroll Holding AG published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 05:17:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
