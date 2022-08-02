Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Interroll Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INRN   CH0006372897

INTERROLL HOLDING AG

(INRN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-07-29 am EDT
2505.00 CHF   +5.70%
12:50aInterroll's H1 Profit Slips Amid Supply Chain Issues, COVID-19 Lockdowns In China
MT
12:34aInterroll significantly increases sales in a difficult market environment
EQ
12:30aINTERROLL : Half-year Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interroll significantly increases sales in a difficult market environment

08/02/2022 | 12:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Interroll significantly increases sales in a difficult market environment

02-Aug-2022 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

• Sales increased significantly to CHF 310.9 million (+14.3% year on year, +18.5% in local currency)
• Net profit almost maintained at CHF 33.1 million
• Order intake dropped significantly to CHF 304.4 million (-27.8% year-on-year, -24.8% in local currency)

 

Sales growth in all product groups

In the first half of 2022, sales developed positively in all product groups.

At CHF 70.9 million, sales in the Rollers product group were up +11.1% on the previous year's figure of CHF 63.9 million. Following strong growth in the same period of the previous year, incoming orders of CHF 60.7 million showed a decline of -23.9% (previous year: CHF 79.7 million).

Sales of the Drives product group amounted to CHF 110.2 million in the first half of 2022, up +18.3% year-on-year (CHF 93.2 million). Order intake decreased by -11.8% to CHF 105.5 million compared to CHF 119.6 million in the same period of the previous year.

The Conveyors & Sorters product group generated sales of CHF 96.8 million in the first half of 2022, 9.9% higher than in the same period of the previous year (CHF 88.1 million). Due to the absence of major projects compared to the same period of the previous year, order intake decreased by -40.7% to CHF 110.5 million (same period of the previous year: CHF 186.6 million).

In the year under review, Interroll generated sales of CHF 32.9 million in the Pallet Handling product group, up 22.4% on the same period of the previous year (CHF 26.9 million). Order intake fell by -22.4% to CHF 27.7 million (previous year: CHF 35.7 million).

 

Heterogeneous development in the regions

Net sales in the Europe, Middle East, Africa region (EMEA) amounted to CHF 182.1 million, up by 12.3% compared to the previous year (CHF 162.2 million). Order intake decreased by -16.7% compared to the prior year (CHF 220.8 million) to CHF 183.9 million.

With a 58% share of Interroll's total sales, EMEA remains the most economically significant region within the Group. The demands placed on suppliers in internal logistics are high. In addition to close customer relationships, industry knowledge and technical solution expertise, they require innovative responses to increasing complexity and new market trends. The new plant in Mosbach, Germany, provides further capacity for future growth in the EMEA region.

Sales in the Americas region amounted to CHF 101.6 million, 36.4% higher than in the previous year (CHF 74.5 million). After record growth in order intake in the previous year, the region recorded a significantly lower order intake of CHF 89.0 million (previous year: CHF 151.3 million), down -41.2%. The receipt of major projects in the e-commerce sector was lower in the reporting period compared to the previous year, which had a negative impact on the Conveyors & Sorters product group in particular. The majority of the sales growth was attributable to the United States market which, however, also recorded a sharp decline in order intake.

Interroll's sales in the Asia-Pacific region fell by -23.0% to CHF 27.2 million (previous year: CHF 35.3 million). Order intake declined significantly by -36.6% to CHF 31.2 million (previous year: CHF 49.1 million).

As in previous years, China was the most important market for Interroll in the region; however lockdowns related to COVID-19 caused problems in the supply chains and, accordingly, demand was lower. Following strong growth in the same period of the previous year, Australia, Japan and Korea declined significantly, mainly due to a lack of projects.

The region increasingly benefits from the globalization of the Interroll Group and the expansion and modernization of Interroll’s own production facilities. In 2019, a new and larger plant in Thailand commenced operations. The plant in Shenzhen, China, moved to a new, more modern location at the beginning of 2021 and in the third quarter of 2022, the new plant in Suzhou, China, will be fully operational, further increasing Interroll’s production capacities for the Asia-Pacific region.

 

Net profit at previous year's level

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was lower at CHF 52.4 million (previous year: CHF 56.3 million). The EBITDA margin decreased to 16.9% (previous year: 20.7%). The EBITDA margin is slightly above the level before the COVID-19 crisis in mid-2019. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached CHF 40.8 million (-9.2% below prior year with CHF 45.0 million).

Net profit was almost maintained at CHF 33.1 million (previous year: CHF 33.4 million). The net profit margin reached 10.6% (previous year: 12.2%). Gross investments amounted to CHF 12.4 million (previous year: CHF 32.0 million). Free cash flow amounted to CHF -7.2 million (previous year: CHF -5.0 million) due to the ongoing problems in the supply chains and related inventory issues.

 

Innovation

With the new Light Conveyor Platform (LCP), Interroll has expanded its offering with a platform-based material-flow solution that significantly increases the productivity of manufacturing processes in particular. With the market launch of new platform technologies that meet high hygienic requirements in May 2022, Interroll is expanding its existing range of conveyor solutions for the food industry. Based on the advantages offered by Interroll's globally successful technology platforms, the new Modular Hygienic Platform (MHP) will now also provide flexibly applicable modular solutions based on the principles of hygienic product design. This makes it possible to significantly improve food safety and shelf life while at the same time optimizing energy and operational efficiency.

 

Long-term trends intact

With a good start to the financial year 2022, Interroll had initially assumed a further recovery trend in the markets following the COVID-19 pandemic and increasingly improved availability of materials. In the second quarter of 2022, however, the situation in the supply chains deteriorated again, partly in connection with the strict COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Interroll continues to counter this with an experienced task force. In this context and with the war in Ukraine, Interroll also noted significantly more project postponements by customers and end users in the second quarter of 2022. This is due to their impacted supply chains, postponements in installation, or short-term adjustments in investment activities. It should be emphasized that with a very high order backlog, project cancellations for Interroll have so far occurred to a very limited extent.

"Due to a time horizon that is difficult to assess with regard to a normalization of the situation, Interroll is currently refraining from providing an outlook for the 2022 financial year," said Ingo Steinkrüger, CEO of the global Interroll Group. "However, in the medium term, the company sees all fundamental trends for global demand for material-handling solutions as remaining intact. In particular, a growing labor shortage as well as sharply rising logistics costs are likely to drive more demand for automation solutions. With its leading technology platforms and capacities, Interroll is excellently positioned for future growth."

 

 

Key performance indicators (KPIs) for the first half of 2022 (in CHF million)

 

Financial KPIs

H1/2022

H1/2021

H1/2020

H1/2019

H1/2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit and loss account

 

 

 

 

 

Incoming orders

304.4

421.6

263.4

299.0

324.6

Sales

310.9

272.0

233.2

260.8

240.7

EBITDA

52.4

56.3

43.5

43.5

35.5

EBITDA margin

16.9%

20.7%

18.7%

16.7%

14.8%

EBIT

40.8

45.0

32.3

31.2

25.3

EBIT margin

13.1%

16.5%

13.8%

11.9%

10.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

Operating cash flow

1.2

25.3

45.6

40.6

31.2

Free cash flow

-7.2

-5.0

20.0

29.2

18.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

30.06.2018

Total assets

591.2

541.3

438.6

453.1

397.7

Equity

354.5

312.6

298.7

281.8

260.1

Equity ratio

60.0%

57.8%

68.1%

62.2%

65.4%

 

 

 

 

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, August 2, 2022. Interroll significantly increased sales to CHF 310.9 million (+14.3% year on year, +18.5% in local currency). Order intake fell significantly to CHF 304.4 million      (-27.8% year on year, -24.8% in local currency) due to the absence of major projects, but Interroll still has an exceptionally high order backlog from the previous year.

Investor Relations:
www.interroll.com
investor.relations@interroll.com

Contact
Ingo Steinkrüger
CEO Interroll Worldwide Group
+41 91 850 26 70

Heinz Hössli
Chief Financial Officer
+41 91 850 25 44

Martin Regnet
Head of Communications & Investor Relations
Via Gorelle 3 │ 6592 Sant'Antonino │ Switzerland
+41 91 850 25 21
investor.relations@interroll.com
www.interroll.com

Interroll shares
The registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the security number 637289.

About Interroll
The Interroll Group is the world's leading provider of material handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll supplies system integrators and equipment manufacturers with a comprehensive range of platform-based products and services in the categories "Rollers" (conveyor rollers), "Drives" (motors and drives for conveyor systems), "Conveyors & Sorters" (conveyors & sorters) and "Pallet Handling" (pallet conveying and storage). Interroll solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, food & beverage, fashion, automotive and other industries. The company counts leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando among its users. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 35 companies with sales of CHF 640.1 million in fiscal 2021 and 2,600 employees (Dec. 31, 2021).


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Interroll Holding AG
Via Gorelle 3
6594 S.Antonino
Switzerland
Phone: +41 91 850 25 25
Fax: +41 91 850 25 55
E-mail: investor.relations@interroll.com
Internet: www.interroll.com
ISIN: CH0006372897
Valor: 637289
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1410889

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1410889  02-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410889&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about INTERROLL HOLDING AG
12:50aInterroll's H1 Profit Slips Amid Supply Chain Issues, COVID-19 Lockdowns In China
MT
12:34aInterroll significantly increases sales in a difficult market environment
EQ
12:30aINTERROLL : Half-year Report 2022
PU
06/24Research Partners Lowers Price Target on Interroll, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
06/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Novartis, Oracle, Lindt, Daimler, Boeing...
06/22Interroll Lowers H1 Operating Profit Guidance Amid Supply Chain Issues
MT
06/22Improved outlook for sales, lowered expectations for order intake and operating result
EQ
05/31Interroll, viastore Sign Conveyor Technology Partnership Deal
MT
05/31INTERROLL : and viastore to work more closely together in future
PU
05/17INTERROLL HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERROLL HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 709 M 747 M 747 M
Net income 2022 76,3 M 80,4 M 80,4 M
Net cash 2022 74,9 M 78,9 M 78,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 2 052 M 2 162 M 2 162 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart INTERROLL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Interroll Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERROLL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 505,00 CHF
Average target price 2 974,75 CHF
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ingo Steinkrüger Chief Executive Officer
Heinz Hoessli Chief Financial Officer
Urs Tanner Chairman
Jens Strüwing Executive VP, Head-Products & Technology
Ingo Specht Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-38.98%2 162
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-10.22%32 850
KONE OYJ-29.41%23 520
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-26.51%20 554
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-10.21%7 971
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-1.76%2 103