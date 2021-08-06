Log in
    XENT   US46071F1030

INTERSECT ENT, INC.

(XENT)
Intersect ENT Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Intersect ENT, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – XENT

08/06/2021 | 12:46pm EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) to Medtronic plc for $28.25 per share is fair to Intersect ENT shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Intersect ENT shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Intersect ENT and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Intersect ENT shareholders; (2) determine whether Medtronic is underpaying for Intersect ENT; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Intersect ENT shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Intersect ENT shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Intersect ENT shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 120 M - -
Net income 2021 -59,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 25,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 813 M 813 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,99x
EV / Sales 2022 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 406
Free-Float 98,4%
Intersect ENT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. West President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Meier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kieran Thomas Gallahue Chairman
Dana George Mead Independent Director
Cynthia L. Lucchese Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERSECT ENT, INC.20.15%813
ABBOTT LABORATORIES11.03%216 656
MEDTRONIC PLC9.60%172 047
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.85%69 696
HOYA CORPORATION16.99%55 884
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.30.85%55 246