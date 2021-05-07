Log in
    XENT   US46071F1030

INTERSECT ENT, INC.

(XENT)
Intersect ENT : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/07/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Intersect ENT, Inc. (Nasdaq: XENT), a global ear, nose and throat (“ENT”) medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference
    Tom West, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Meier, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

    A live webcast of the fireside chat at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference can be accessed by visiting the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at www.intersectENT.com. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.
  • Berenberg Corporate Access 2021
    Management will participate in investor 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT is a global ear, nose and throat medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care. The Company’s steroid releasing implants are designed to provide mechanical spacing and deliver targeted therapy to the site of disease. In addition, Intersect ENT is continuing to expand its portfolio of products based on the Company’s unique localized steroid releasing technology and is committed to broadening patient access to less invasive and more cost-effective care. In October 2020, Intersect ENT acquired Fiagon AG Medical Technologies, a global leader in electromagnetic surgical navigation solutions with an expansive portfolio of ENT product offerings, including the VENSURE sinus balloon, that complement the Company's PROPEL® and SINUVA® sinus implants and extend its geographic reach.

For additional information on the Company or the products including risks and benefits please visit www.IntersectENT.com. For more information about PROPEL® (mometasone furoate) sinus implants and SINUVA® (mometasone furoate) sinus implant, please visit www.PROPELOPENS.com and www.SINUVA.com.

Intersect ENT®, PROPEL® and SINUVA®, are registered trademarks of Intersect ENT, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 M - -
Net income 2021 -52,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 694 M 694 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,92x
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 406
Free-Float 95,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas A. West President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Meier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kieran Thomas Gallahue Chairman
Christine R. Kowalski Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Dana George Mead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSECT ENT, INC.-8.60%694
ABBOTT LABORATORIES8.24%211 068
MEDTRONIC PLC8.42%171 610
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.76%69 970
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.9.42%46 273
HOYA CORPORATION-12.86%44 850