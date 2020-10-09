Log in
Intersect ENT : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

10/09/2020 | 08:03am EDT

Intersect ENT, Inc. (Nasdaq: XENT), a company transforming care for patients with ear, nose and throat (“ENT”) conditions, today announced that it will release third quarter 2020 financial results on November 2, 2020. The Company expects to issue the release at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call via the internet, go to the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at www.intersectENT.com. To access the live conference call via phone, dial 844-850-0548 and ask to join the Intersect ENT call. International callers may access the live call by dialing 412-317-5205. Participants may expedite telephone access by pre-registering for the call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10148945/daec6b0617.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed one to two hours after the call at www.intersectENT.com or via phone at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 for international callers. The reference number to enter the replay of the call is 10148945. The dial-in replay will be available for a week after the call, and via the internet for approximately one month.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT is dedicated to transforming ear, nose and throat care by providing innovative, clinically meaningful therapies to physicians and patients. The Company’s steroid-releasing implants are designed to provide mechanical spacing and deliver targeted therapy to the site of disease. In addition, Intersect ENT is continuing to expand its portfolio of products based on the Company’s unique localized steroid releasing technology and is committed to broadening patient access to less invasive and more cost-effective care.

For additional information on the Company or the products including risks and benefits please visit www.IntersectENT.com. For more information about PROPEL® (mometasone furoate) sinus implants and SINUVA® (mometasone furoate) sinus implant, please visit www.PROPELOPENS.com and www.SINUVA.com.

Intersect ENT®, PROPEL® and SINUVA® are registered trademarks of Intersect ENT, Inc.

XENT-F


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 81,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -64,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 75,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 599 M 599 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,45x
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 402
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart INTERSECT ENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intersect ENT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERSECT ENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 18,50 $
Last Close Price 18,31 $
Spread / Highest target 63,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. West President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kieran Thomas Gallahue Executive Chairman
Christine R. Kowalski Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Meier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Virginia Giddings Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSECT ENT, INC.-26.47%599
ABBOTT LABORATORIES24.96%192 173
MEDTRONIC PLC-4.98%144 906
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-13.15%68 470
HOYA CORPORATION16.36%42 987
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.70%39 916
