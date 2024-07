Interseguro Compania de Seguros SA is a Peru-based company primarily engaged in the insurance sector. The Company’s activities comprise the provision of a variety of direct life, health, burial and casualty insurance policies, as well as obligatory auto insurance (SOAT) and bancassurance products, among others. In addition, the Company offers a range of pension plans, which include disability insurance, early retirement, death benefit pensions and annuity plans. It is also active in the leasing of real estate properties. As of December 31, 2011, the Company owned such subsidiaries as Real Plaza SA, Centro Comercial Estacion Central SA and Interproperties Peru SA, and Intergroup Financial Services Corp was the Company’s majority shareholder with 99.99% of its interest.