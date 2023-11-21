EQS-News: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Intershop Communications AG expands Management Board



21.11.2023 / 08:58 CET/CEST

– Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a global provider of B2B commerce solutions for the upper mid-market in the manufacturing and wholesale sectors, announces the upcoming expansion of its Management Board.

As of 1 December 2023, Markus Dränert will join the Intershop Management Board as Chief Operations Officer alongside Markus Klahn (CEO) and Petra Stappenbeck (CFO). As COO, Markus Dränert will drive the further development of Intershop’s cloud offerings and the implementation of its AI strategy.

“We are delighted to have gained such an innovative manager as Markus Dränert,” said Frank Fischer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Intershop Communications AG. “His many years of extensive experience in software and cloud transformation make him the perfect addition to the management team.”

Markus Dränert (47) holds a degree in business administration and was most recently an Operating Partner at AURELIUS Wachstumskapital, where he led the Software & Technology division. As a New Venture Partner at company builder Finleap, he built up the later Finleap Connect with an organization of more than 100 employees as CEO for a portfolio company and was also responsible, among other things, for the merger and integration of two SaaS fintech companies. In his role as Managing Director of Haufe-Lexware, Markus Dränert was instrumental in driving the cloud transformation of the Haufe Group’s Lexware brand over several years. Prior to that, he held various management and leadership positions at Deutsche Telekom.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Mercedes Celine Zaremba

T: +49-3641-50-1000

ir@intershop.com

