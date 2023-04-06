Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. INTERSHOP Communications AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISHA   DE000A254211

INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG

(ISHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:30:00 2023-04-06 am EDT
2.455 EUR   +1.45%
07:56aDd : Intershop Communications AG: Petra Stappenbeck, buy
EQ
03:04aDd : Intershop Communications AG: Markus Klahn, buy
EQ
03:00aDd : Intershop Communications AG: Markus Klahn, buy
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Intershop Communications AG: Petra Stappenbeck, buy

04/06/2023 | 07:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.04.2023 / 13:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Stappenbeck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Intershop Communications AG

b) LEI
5299009E3J3ZK6P0GX20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A254211

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.57 EUR 3855.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.5700 EUR 3855.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Gettex
MIC: MUNC


06.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Steinweg 10
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.intershop.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

82435  06.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1603397&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG
07:56aDd : Intershop Communications AG: Petra Stappenbeck, buy
EQ
03:04aDd : Intershop Communications AG: Markus Klahn, buy
EQ
03:00aDd : Intershop Communications AG: Markus Klahn, buy
EQ
04/04Dd : Intershop Communications AG: Univ.-Prof. Dr. Louis Velthuis, buy
EQ
04/04Dd : Intershop Communications AG: Univ.-Prof. Dr. Louis Velthuis, buy
EQ
02/15Intershop continues to grow its cloud business in 2022
EQ
2022Intershop Communications Appoints New CFO
MT
2022Petra Stappenbeck becomes Chief Financial Officer of Intershop Communications AG
EQ
2022Intershop Communications AG Appoints Petra Stappenbeck as Member of the Management Boar..
CI
2022Intershop Communications AG Appoints Petra Stappenbeck as Chief Financial Officer, Effe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 37,2 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
Net income 2022 -2,71 M -2,96 M -2,96 M
Net cash 2022 7,37 M 8,05 M 8,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34,3 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 299
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG
Duration : Period :
INTERSHOP Communications AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,42 €
Average target price 4,95 €
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Klahn Chief Executive Officer
Petra Stappenbeck Chief Financial Officer
Christian Oecking Chairman-Supervisory Board
Louis Velthuis Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Praedel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG-6.20%38
ORACLE CORPORATION15.00%256 184
SAP SE20.61%148 181
SERVICENOW, INC.20.36%94 868
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.21.21%40 325
HUBSPOT, INC.45.03%20 016
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer