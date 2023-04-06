|
DD: Intershop Communications AG: Petra Stappenbeck, buy
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.04.2023 / 13:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|First name:
|Petra
|Last name(s):
|Stappenbeck
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Intershop Communications AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A254211
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.57 EUR
|3855.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|2.5700 EUR
|3855.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Intershop Communications AG
|Steinweg 10
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.intershop.de
|Sales 2022
37,2 M
40,6 M
40,6 M
|Net income 2022
-2,71 M
-2,96 M
-2,96 M
|Net cash 2022
7,37 M
8,05 M
8,05 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-12,7x
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
34,3 M
37,5 M
37,5 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,73x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,70x
|Nbr of Employees
|299
|Free-Float
|97,3%
|Chart INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|2,42 €
|Average target price
|4,95 €
|Spread / Average Target
|105%