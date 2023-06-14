INTERSHOP Communications : Partnership between dotSource and Intershop taken to a new level

Strengthening joint activities within a gold partnership

Bundled e-commerce know-how at the digital location Jena

Current collaboration on cloud transformation

Jena (DE), Germany, June 14, 2023 - dotSource SE and Intershop Communications AG strengthen their partnership activities and bundle their competencies for future e-commerce projects.

dotSource develops and implements scalable digital products and has evolved significantly in recent years - as has the Intershop Commerce Platform, which is technologically state-of-the-art and was enhanced last year with personalized search and recommendations. "Our cloud business is growing dynamically and we are seeing ever-increasing demand for our powerful B2B commerce platform. In addition, with the acquisition of Sparque B.V., we have expanded our portfolio of services to include the strategically important and promising component of artificial intelligence. We want to continue on this path of success together with dotSource and acquire new customers," says Markus Klahn, CEO of Intershop.

The dotSource and Intershop teams are currently working on the cloud transformation of a leading grocery discounter in Germany. The migration to the cloud-based Intershop solution will provide the joint customer with a high-performance and scalable platform that offers maximum flexibility and minimal maintenance times as well as calculable hosting costs. The project is scheduled to be implemented in the summer of 2023. Christian Grötsch, Founder and Managing Director of dotSource: "Intershop has been a dotSource partner since the very beginning in 2007. We are pleased to be able to work together again on the current customer project and to demonstrate the strengths of e-commerce from Jena."

You can download an image regarding the partnership between dotSource and Intershop here.