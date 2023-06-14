Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. INTERSHOP Communications AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISHA   DE000A254211

INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG

(ISHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:30:00 2023-06-14 am EDT
2.200 EUR    0.00%
03:09aIntershop Communications : Partnership between dotSource and Intershop taken to a new level
PU
05/16INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/09Intershop Shareholders' Meeting : Management Board looks back on the past financial year and presents future trends in B2B commerce
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INTERSHOP Communications : Partnership between dotSource and Intershop taken to a new level

06/14/2023 | 03:09am EDT
  • Strengthening joint activities within a gold partnership
  • Bundled e-commerce know-how at the digital location Jena
  • Current collaboration on cloud transformation

Jena (DE), Germany, June 14, 2023 - dotSource SE and Intershop Communications AG strengthen their partnership activities and bundle their competencies for future e-commerce projects.

dotSource develops and implements scalable digital products and has evolved significantly in recent years - as has the Intershop Commerce Platform, which is technologically state-of-the-art and was enhanced last year with personalized search and recommendations. "Our cloud business is growing dynamically and we are seeing ever-increasing demand for our powerful B2B commerce platform. In addition, with the acquisition of Sparque B.V., we have expanded our portfolio of services to include the strategically important and promising component of artificial intelligence. We want to continue on this path of success together with dotSource and acquire new customers," says Markus Klahn, CEO of Intershop.

The dotSource and Intershop teams are currently working on the cloud transformation of a leading grocery discounter in Germany. The migration to the cloud-based Intershop solution will provide the joint customer with a high-performance and scalable platform that offers maximum flexibility and minimal maintenance times as well as calculable hosting costs. The project is scheduled to be implemented in the summer of 2023. Christian Grötsch, Founder and Managing Director of dotSource: "Intershop has been a dotSource partner since the very beginning in 2007. We are pleased to be able to work together again on the current customer project and to demonstrate the strengths of e-commerce from Jena."

You can download an image regarding the partnership between dotSource and Intershop here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Intershop Communications AG published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 07:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 37,2 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
Net income 2022 -2,71 M -2,93 M -2,93 M
Net cash 2022 7,37 M 7,96 M 7,96 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31,2 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 299
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG
Duration : Period :
INTERSHOP Communications AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,20 €
Average target price 4,95 €
Spread / Average Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Klahn Chief Executive Officer
Petra Stappenbeck Chief Financial Officer
Christian Oecking Chairman-Supervisory Board
Louis Velthuis Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Praedel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG-14.73%34
ORACLE CORPORATION42.75%314 338
SAP SE29.95%155 214
SERVICENOW, INC.40.71%111 313
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.30.10%43 679
HUBSPOT, INC.77.31%25 865
