JENA (dpa-AFX) - The board of Intershop AG, which is listed on the stock exchange, will present business figures for the first half of the year on Wednesday in Jena. It has already tempered expectations with reference to a reluctance to invest on the part of many potential customers. Intershop specializes in software that allows companies to conduct business with each other over the Internet.

Due to weak business development in the first six months, the Management Board recently lowered its forecast for 2023. With a slight increase in sales, the company is expected to be in the red, as it was in 2022./red/DP/he