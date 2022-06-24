|
Intershop Communications AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.06.2022 / 16:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Univ.-Prof. Dr.
|First name:
|Louis
|Last name(s):
|Velthuis
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Intershop Communications AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A254211
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|3.60 EUR
|10800.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|3.6000 EUR
|10800.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
24.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Intershop Communications AG
|
|Steinweg 10
|
|07743 Jena
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.intershop.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
76413 24.06.2022
© EQS 2022
|
