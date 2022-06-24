Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISHA   DE000A254211

INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(ISHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:28 2022-06-24 am EDT
3.575 EUR   -4.67%
10:47aINTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/08INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/08INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intershop Communications AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/24/2022 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.06.2022 / 16:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Univ.-Prof. Dr.
First name: Louis
Last name(s): Velthuis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Intershop Communications AG

b) LEI
5299009E3J3ZK6P0GX20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A254211

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.60 EUR 10800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.6000 EUR 10800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


24.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Steinweg 10
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.intershop.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76413  24.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383681&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
10:47aINTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
06/08INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
06/08INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
06/08INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
05/10Intershop Management Board gives Shareholders? Meeting deeper insight into corporate an..
EQ
05/10INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft Elects Oliver Bendig as Fourth Supervisory ..
CI
04/27INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : accelerates cloud growth in Q1 2022
PU
04/27PR 17TH MAR 2022, 09 : 30 CET Intershop acquires the Netherlands-based SPARQUE.AI adding A..
PU
04/27INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the First Quar..
CI
04/27INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : Quarterly Statement Q1 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 39,7 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
Net income 2022 0,33 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
Net cash 2022 3,41 M 3,59 M 3,59 M
P/E ratio 2022 145x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53,2 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 294
Free-Float 100%
Chart INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,75 €
Average target price 5,85 €
Spread / Average Target 56,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Wiechen Chief Executive Officer
Christian Oecking Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Klahn Chief Operating Officer
Louis Velthuis Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Praedel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-6.95%56
ORACLE CORPORATION-23.71%177 298
SAP SE-28.44%110 222
SERVICENOW INC.-25.20%91 941
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-19.93%29 992
SENSETIME GROUP INC.4.36%23 236