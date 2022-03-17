PR 15th Feb 2022, 10:00 CET New research examines e-commerce and digitalization strategies of leading European manufacturers Read more

This report is a must-read for all manufacturers aiming for successful digitalization of their sales and service processes

Study results provide B2B manufacturers with an insightful source of benchmarking and indications for investment priorities

Digital leaders in manufacturing share inspiring insights and recommendations for the implementation of a customer-centric digitalization strategy

Jena, Germany, February 15, 2022 - In 2022, manufacturers will invest up to 20% more in their digital transformation to meet the expectations of modern B2B customers and tap new business potential. This is one of the key findings of the survey report "The Voice of Digital Leaders in Manufacturing 2022: E-Commerce and Digital Adoption" published today.

For this study, commissioned by Intershop and Evident, the Swedish market research company Copperberg surveyed more than 50 proven digital leaders from European manufacturers with annual sales of at least 250 million euros. In qualitative interviews, they reported on the progress of their digitalization and e-commerce initiatives and shared insights about their biggest challenges, most important goals and strategies.

"The answers underscore the need for manufacturers to invest in appropriate technologies and ramp up human resources to further optimize the B2B customer experience and compete globally over the long term," emphasizes Lisa Hellqvist, Managing Director of Copperberg.

Key findings include:

European B2B manufacturers will invest up to 20% more in their digitalization initiatives.

Up to 71% of the manufacturers surveyed are strongly ambitious and some (24%) are even aspiring to become market leaders through digitalization.

56% have established basic structures for a company-wide digital strategy and roadmap.

Most of our survey respondents plan to deploy solutions geared towards simplifying the sales process both for the organization and its customers. 36% each want to implement CPQ (configure-price-quote) systems to sell complex products and digital customer portals with convenient self-service functions, while 37% want to invest in data platforms.

Herbert Pesch, founder of the digital agency Evident: "We succeeded in making this report different from the others out there. We've made it personal! The digital leaders provided extensive responses to many open questions. These give great insights into how these leaders personally manage and sometimes struggle with the many challenges in the world of B2B digital commerce."

The report contains valuable recommendations and insights for the development and company-wide implementation of a customer-centric digitalization strategy, such as:

"Secure C-level support. Set a strategy. Also, quantify internal values."

"Focus on how digitalization can enhance your specific business goals, create a clear, prioritized digital roadmap, and recognize that adoption will take time."

"Fix the foundation - don't reinvent the wheel. And if you have something unique, have a focus on that!"

Markus Klahn, CEO of Intershop Communications AG: "As a market leader in B2B commerce, we monitor the exciting developments in the manufacturing industry. To capture the digitalization progress of the industry, we have joined forces with the market research company Copperberg and our business partner Evident and survey Europe's leading manufacturers on their digitalization initiatives on an annual basis from now on. The resulting survey report will serve other companies as a benchmark and source of inspiration for their digital transformation."

