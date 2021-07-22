INTERSHOP Communications : 6-Month-Report 2021

Overall Economy and Industry

According to the current projections of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global economy will grow by 6.0% in 2021 as a whole. In addition, monetary policy measures and progressive vaccination successes support this forecast, which, however, is still fraught with great uncertainty and is subject to the further course of the corona pandemic. In the industrialized countries, the combined gross domestic product will increase by 5.1%, and for Germany, the IMF expects an increase of 3.6% in 2021.

With the overall economy recovering and digital business initiatives accelerating, global IT spending will also increase again. According to the US research and consulting company Gartner, global IT spending is expected to rise to a total of USD 4.1 trillion, which corresponds to a growth of 8.4%. In the business software sector, growth of 10.8% to USD 517 billion is expected for the current year. Spending for IT services is expected to increase by 9.0% to USD 1.1 trillion, according to Gartner. For Germany, the industry association Bitkom expects growth of 4.1% in the software sector in the current year. For the market for IT services, Bitkom expects only slight growth of 1.1% in 2021.

The e-Commerce boom, accelerated by the corona pandemic, will continue in 2021. The analysis company eMarketer expects a worldwide increase in sales in online retailing of 16.8% to USD 4.9 trillion. B2B e-Commerce is also gaining momentum and will continue to be further boosted during the pandemic by the accelerated shift of business to digital sales channels. According to a study by Grand View Research, the market will expand at an average annual growth rate of 17.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Business performance during the first six months of 2021

In the first six months of 2021, the Intershop Group generated revenues of EUR 18.3 million (prior year: EUR 16.5 million), an increase of 11% compared to the same period of the prior year. The operating result before interest and taxes (EBIT) are again positive in the second quarter and amounted to around EUR 1.0 million for the reporting period of the first half of 2021 (prior year: EUR 0.5 million). The Company is thus continuing on its profitable growth path. The Group´s most important financial key figures (KPIs) are shown in the overview below.

in EUR thousand 6M 2021 6M 2020 Change Cloud Order Entry 9,654 7,359 31% Net New ARR 1,493 741 101% Revenue 18,286 16,459 11% EBIT 992 494 101%

Strong cloud growth continues in the first half of 2021

In the second quarter, Intershop also succeeded in acquiring attractive new customers and expanding cooperation with existing customers, thus recording further strong growth across the entire cloud business. For incoming cloud orders (new and existing customers), Intershop recorded an increase of 31% to EUR 9.7 million in the first six months of 2021. EUR 6.3 million of this are attributable to new customers and EUR 3.4 million to existing customers. Cloud revenues rose significantly in the reporting period from EUR 3.5 million to EUR 5.1 million, which corresponds to growth of 48%. The share of cloud revenues in total revenues increased to 28% (prior year: 21%).