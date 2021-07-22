Log in
    ISH2   DE000A0EPUH1

INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(ISH2)
  Report
INTERSHOP Communications : 6-Month-Report 2021

07/22/2021 | 02:08am EDT
Group Management Report for the first six months 2021

January 1 to June 30, 2021

Content

LETTER TO OUR STOCKHOLDERS .........................................................................

3

KEY FIGURES FOR THE GROUP..............................................................................

4

GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT ...........................................................................

5

Overall Economy and Industry ....................................................................

5

Business performance during the first six months of 2021 .....................

5

Earnings Position..........................................................................................

6

Net Asset and Financial Position .................................................................

8

Research and Development ........................................................................

9

Management Board .....................................................................................

9

Employees.....................................................................................................

9

Outlook........................................................................................................

10

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET.......................................................................

11

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ..........................

12

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS.................................................

13

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS´EQUITY.............................

14

NOTES ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2021

........................................................................................................................

15

General disclosures....................................................................................

15

Accounting principles (Compliance statement) .......................................

15

Basis of consolidation ................................................................................

15

Accounting policies.....................................................................................

15

Leases..........................................................................................................

15

Equity...........................................................................................................

16

Liabilities to banks......................................................................................

16

Earnings per share .....................................................................................

16

Segment Reporting.....................................................................................

17

Litigation......................................................................................................

19

Directors' holdings and Securities transactions subject to reporting

requirements.....................................................................................

19

Events subsequent to the balance sheet date.........................................

20

Responsibility statement ...........................................................................

20

INTERSHOP-SHARES ............................................................................................

21

CONTACT ..............................................................................................................

22

INTERSHOP Communications AG / Interim Report January to June 2021

2

Letter to Our Stockholders

Dear stockholders and business partners,

At the end of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting on May 6, 2021, I took up the baton as CEO of INTERSHOP Communications AG from my long-time colleague Dr. Jochen Wiechen. In this new role, I am pleased to be able to report to you on a high-growth and profitable first half of 2021.

After a very satisfactory first quarter, we also increased sales in the second quarter and recorded a positive result. With our transition from a license to cloud provider, we have been on a profitable growth path for six quarters, but we are not resting on our laurels. During the reporting period, we acquired attractive new customers and expanded our cloud business. Our incoming cloud orders have increased by over 30%, and overall we have grown in cloud sales by almost 50%. The recurring revenues, which make up an ever increasing share of total sales, give our business stability and provide us with long-term planning and control security.

In addition, we are continuously working on optimizing our cloud margin. The economy suffered badly from the corona pandemic last year, but the mood in many companies is now increasingly brightening and the trend towards greater digitization of business models continues. We are ready to help our customers to be more successful with a powerful, scalable cloud commerce solution and to create new room for maneuver. The exciting digitization projects that we successfully implemented in the first half of the year, for example with Galatea, Burckhardt Compression or KION North America, underscore our commitment. In order to make it easier for our B2B customers to access leading technological solutions in the future, we recently extended and intensified our strong cloud partnership with Microsoft.

In view of a well-filled new customer pipeline and the tailwind from the first two quarters, I am convinced that we will achieve our goals for 2021. I would like to thank you, our shareholders, for your trust in Intershop and I am delighted that you will continue to accompany us on our growth path.

Best regards,

Markus Klahn

INTERSHOP Communications AG / Interim report January to June 2021

3

Key Figures for the Group

in EUR thousand

6-Months 2021

6-Months 2020

Change

KPIs

Cloud order entry

9,654

7,359

31%

Net New ARR

1,493

741

101%

Revenue

18,286

16,459

11%

EBIT

992

494

101%

REVENUES

Revenues

18,286

16,459

11%

Licenses and Maintenance

4,921

6,121

-20%

Cloud and Subscription

5,123

3,458

48%

Service Revenues

8,242

6,880

20%

Revenues Europe

12,740

11,772

8%

Revenues USA

3,362

2,487

35%

Revenues Asia/Pacific

2,184

2,200

-1%

EARNINGS

Cost of revenues

9,648

9,054

7%

Gross profit

8,638

7,405

17%

Gross margin

47%

45%

Operating expenses, operating income

7,646

6,911

11%

Research and development

2,692

1,818

48%

Sales and marketing

3,884

3,579

9%

General and administrative

1,592

1,545

3%

Other operating income/expenses

(522)

(31)

++

EBIT

992

494

101%

EBIT-Margin

5%

3%

EBITDA

2,614

2,268

15%

EBITDA margin

14%

14%

Net result

726

358

103%

Earnings per share (EUR)

0.05

0.03

++

NET ASSETS

Shareholders´equity

17,288

16,055

8%

Equity ratio

44%

61%

Balance sheet total

38,967

26,308

48%

Noncurrent assets

20,893

12,473

68%

Current assets

18,074

13,835

31%

Noncurrent liabilities

11,695

92

++

Current liabilities

9,984

10,161

-2%

FINANCIAL POSITION

Cash and cash equivalents

11,646

7,942

47%

Net cash operating activities

2,344

2,092

12%

Depreciation and amortization

1,622

1,774

-9%

Net cash used in investing activities

(502)

(1,201)

-58%

Net cash provided by financing activities

(1,814)

(609)

++

EMPLOYEES

294

299

-2%

INTERSHOP Communications AG / Interim report January to June 2021

4

Group Management Report

Overall Economy and Industry

According to the current projections of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global economy will grow by 6.0% in 2021 as a whole. In addition, monetary policy measures and progressive vaccination successes support this forecast, which, however, is still fraught with great uncertainty and is subject to the further course of the corona pandemic. In the industrialized countries, the combined gross domestic product will increase by 5.1%, and for Germany, the IMF expects an increase of 3.6% in 2021.

With the overall economy recovering and digital business initiatives accelerating, global IT spending will also increase again. According to the US research and consulting company Gartner, global IT spending is expected to rise to a total of USD 4.1 trillion, which corresponds to a growth of 8.4%. In the business software sector, growth of 10.8% to USD 517 billion is expected for the current year. Spending for IT services is expected to increase by 9.0% to USD 1.1 trillion, according to Gartner. For Germany, the industry association Bitkom expects growth of 4.1% in the software sector in the current year. For the market for IT services, Bitkom expects only slight growth of 1.1% in 2021.

The e-Commerce boom, accelerated by the corona pandemic, will continue in 2021. The analysis company eMarketer expects a worldwide increase in sales in online retailing of 16.8% to USD 4.9 trillion. B2B e-Commerce is also gaining momentum and will continue to be further boosted during the pandemic by the accelerated shift of business to digital sales channels. According to a study by Grand View Research, the market will expand at an average annual growth rate of 17.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Business performance during the first six months of 2021

In the first six months of 2021, the Intershop Group generated revenues of EUR 18.3 million (prior year: EUR 16.5 million), an increase of 11% compared to the same period of the prior year. The operating result before interest and taxes (EBIT) are again positive in the second quarter and amounted to around EUR 1.0 million for the reporting period of the first half of 2021 (prior year: EUR 0.5 million). The Company is thus continuing on its profitable growth path. The Group´s most important financial key figures (KPIs) are shown in the overview below.

in EUR thousand

6M 2021

6M 2020

Change

Cloud Order Entry

9,654

7,359

31%

Net New ARR

1,493

741

101%

Revenue

18,286

16,459

11%

EBIT

992

494

101%

Strong cloud growth continues in the first half of 2021

In the second quarter, Intershop also succeeded in acquiring attractive new customers and expanding cooperation with existing customers, thus recording further strong growth across the entire cloud business. For incoming cloud orders (new and existing customers), Intershop recorded an increase of 31% to EUR 9.7 million in the first six months of 2021. EUR 6.3 million of this are attributable to new customers and EUR 3.4 million to existing customers. Cloud revenues rose significantly in the reporting period from EUR 3.5 million to EUR 5.1 million, which corresponds to growth of 48%. The share of cloud revenues in total revenues increased to 28% (prior year: 21%).

INTERSHOP Communications AG / Interim report January to June 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Intershop Communications AG published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 06:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
