INTERSHOP Communications : 6-Month-Report 2021

Letter to Our Stockholders
Dear stockholders and business partners,
At the end of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting on May 6, 2021, I took up the baton as CEO of INTERSHOP Communications AG from my long-time colleague Dr. Jochen Wiechen. In this new role, I am pleased to be able to report to you on a high-growth and profitable first half of 2021.
After a very satisfactory first quarter, we also increased sales in the second quarter and recorded a positive result. With our transition from a license to cloud provider, we have been on a profitable growth path for six quarters, but we are not resting on our laurels. During the reporting period, we acquired attractive new customers and expanded our cloud business. Our incoming cloud orders have increased by over 30%, and overall we have grown in cloud sales by almost 50%. The recurring revenues, which make up an ever increasing share of total sales, give our business stability and provide us with long-term planning and control security.
In addition, we are continuously working on optimizing our cloud margin. The economy suffered badly from the corona pandemic last year, but the mood in many companies is now increasingly brightening and the trend towards greater digitization of business models continues. We are ready to help our customers to be more successful with a powerful, scalable cloud commerce solution and to create new room for maneuver. The exciting digitization projects that we successfully implemented in the first half of the year, for example with Galatea, Burckhardt Compression or KION North America, underscore our commitment. In order to make it easier for our B2B customers to access leading technological solutions in the future, we recently extended and intensified our strong cloud partnership with Microsoft.
In view of a well-filled new customer pipeline and the tailwind from the first two quarters, I am convinced that we will achieve our goals for 2021. I would like to thank you, our shareholders, for your trust in Intershop and I am delighted that you will continue to accompany us on our growth path.
Best regards,
Markus Klahn
Key Figures for the Group
in EUR thousand
6-Months 2021
6-Months 2020
Change
KPIs
Cloud order entry
9,654
7,359
31%
Net New ARR
1,493
741
101%
Revenue
18,286
16,459
11%
EBIT
992
494
101%
REVENUES
Revenues
18,286
16,459
11%
Licenses and Maintenance
4,921
6,121
-20%
Cloud and Subscription
5,123
3,458
48%
Service Revenues
8,242
6,880
20%
Revenues Europe
12,740
11,772
8%
Revenues USA
3,362
2,487
35%
Revenues Asia/Pacific
2,184
2,200
-1%
EARNINGS
Cost of revenues
9,648
9,054
7%
Gross profit
8,638
7,405
17%
Gross margin
47%
45%
Operating expenses, operating income
7,646
6,911
11%
Research and development
2,692
1,818
48%
Sales and marketing
3,884
3,579
9%
General and administrative
1,592
1,545
3%
Other operating income/expenses
(522)
(31)
++
EBIT
992
494
101%
EBIT-Margin
5%
3%
EBITDA
2,614
2,268
15%
EBITDA margin
14%
14%
Net result
726
358
103%
Earnings per share (EUR)
0.05
0.03
++
NET ASSETS
Shareholders´equity
17,288
16,055
8%
Equity ratio
44%
61%
Balance sheet total
38,967
26,308
48%
Noncurrent assets
20,893
12,473
68%
Current assets
18,074
13,835
31%
Noncurrent liabilities
11,695
92
++
Current liabilities
9,984
10,161
-2%
FINANCIAL POSITION
Cash and cash equivalents
11,646
7,942
47%
Net cash operating activities
2,344
2,092
12%
Depreciation and amortization
1,622
1,774
-9%
Net cash used in investing activities
(502)
(1,201)
-58%
Net cash provided by financing activities
(1,814)
(609)
++
EMPLOYEES
294
299
-2%
Group Management Report
Overall Economy and Industry
According to the current projections of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global economy will grow by 6.0% in 2021 as a whole. In addition, monetary policy measures and progressive vaccination successes support this forecast, which, however, is still fraught with great uncertainty and is subject to the further course of the corona pandemic. In the industrialized countries, the combined gross domestic product will increase by 5.1%, and for Germany, the IMF expects an increase of 3.6% in 2021.
With the overall economy recovering and digital business initiatives accelerating, global IT spending will also increase again. According to the US research and consulting company Gartner, global IT spending is expected to rise to a total of USD 4.1 trillion, which corresponds to a growth of 8.4%. In the business software sector, growth of 10.8% to USD 517 billion is expected for the current year. Spending for IT services is expected to increase by 9.0% to USD 1.1 trillion, according to Gartner. For Germany, the industry association Bitkom expects growth of 4.1% in the software sector in the current year. For the market for IT services, Bitkom expects only slight growth of 1.1% in 2021.
The e-Commerce boom, accelerated by the corona pandemic, will continue in 2021. The analysis company eMarketer expects a worldwide increase in sales in online retailing of 16.8% to USD 4.9 trillion. B2B e-Commerce is also gaining momentum and will continue to be further boosted during the pandemic by the accelerated shift of business to digital sales channels. According to a study by Grand View Research, the market will expand at an average annual growth rate of 17.5% from 2020 to 2027.
Business performance during the first six months of 2021
In the first six months of 2021, the Intershop Group generated revenues of EUR 18.3 million (prior year: EUR 16.5 million), an increase of 11% compared to the same period of the prior year. The operating result before interest and taxes (EBIT) are again positive in the second quarter and amounted to around EUR 1.0 million for the reporting period of the first half of 2021 (prior year: EUR 0.5 million). The Company is thus continuing on its profitable growth path. The Group´s most important financial key figures (KPIs) are shown in the overview below.
Strong cloud growth continues in the first half of 2021
In the second quarter, Intershop also succeeded in acquiring attractive new customers and expanding cooperation with existing customers, thus recording further strong growth across the entire cloud business. For incoming cloud orders (new and existing customers), Intershop recorded an increase of 31% to EUR 9.7 million in the first six months of 2021. EUR 6.3 million of this are attributable to new customers and EUR 3.4 million to existing customers. Cloud revenues rose significantly in the reporting period from EUR 3.5 million to EUR 5.1 million, which corresponds to growth of 48%. The share of cloud revenues in total revenues increased to 28% (prior year: 21%).
