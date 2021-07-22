Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISH2   DE000A0EPUH1

INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(ISH2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INTERSHOP Communications : continues profitable growth in the first half of 2021

07/22/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Total revenues climb 11% to EUR 18.3 million (previous year: EUR 16.5 million)
  • Cloud revenues up 48% to EUR 5.1 million; incoming cloud orders rise by 31% to EUR 9.7 million
  • Cloud ARR improve by 44% to EUR 10.8 million; Net New ARR double to EUR 1.5 million (previous year: EUR 0.7 million)
  • Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 1.0 million (previous year: EUR 0.5 million)

Jena, 22 July 2021 - Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a leading independent provider of innovative solutions for omnichannel commerce, increased its consolidated revenues by 11% to EUR 18.3 million in the first half of 2021. With earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 1.0 million (previous year: EUR 0.5 million), the company recorded profitable growth for the sixth consecutive quarter. The successful transformation focused on the cloud business with recurring revenues has made a significant contribution to stabilizing the company's success in the past months.

In the reporting period, cloud and subscription revenues increased by 48% to EUR 5.1 million. Incoming cloud orders (new and existing customers) amounted to EUR 9.7 million in the first six months of 2021, which represents an increase by 31% (previous year: EUR 7.4 million). Cloud ARR (Annual Recurring Revenues) were up 44% to EUR 10.8 million at the end of June 2021 (30 June 2020: EUR 7.5 million). Net New ARR doubled from EUR 0.7 million to EUR 1.5 million.

As a result of the modified business model, revenues from licenses and maintenance declined as expected by 20% to EUR 4.9 million. Service revenues continued to recover in the second quarter of 2021. Revenues thus climbed 20% to EUR 8.2 million (previous year: EUR 6.9 million).

The gross margin improved by another two percentage points to 47%. Operating expenses rose by 11% to EUR 7.6 million. This was mainly attributable to higher investments in the company's own cloud platform, which led to a 48% increase in research and development costs to EUR 2.7 million. Marketing and sales expenses were up 9% to EUR 3.9 million. Administrative expenses increased slightly from EUR 1.5 million to EUR 1.6 million. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 1.0 million (previous year: EUR 0.5 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at EUR 2.6 million (previous year: EUR 2.3 million). Net income for the period after taxes amounted to EUR 0.7 million (previous year: EUR 0.4 million).

At the interim balance sheet date of 30 June 2021, total assets of the Intershop Group amounted to EUR 39.0 million. Compared to the end of 2020, this represents an increase by 33%, which is mainly attributable to the capitalization of the right of use for the rental of the new office premises at the company headquarters in Jena pursuant to IFRS 16. As a result of the increase in total assets, the equity ratio declined from 56% to 44% at the interim balance sheet date. At EUR 11.6 million, cash and cash equivalents as of 30 June 2021 remained at the same level as at the end of 2020.

Markus Klahn, CEO of Intershop Communications AG: 'In my new role as CEO, I am pleased to report a profitable first half of 2021 with high growth. The fact that we recorded a positive result for the sixth quarter in a row shows that the cloud transformation has been successful. Backed by a well-filled pipeline of new customers I am confident that we will achieve our targets for the fiscal year 2021 with the tailwind from the first two quarters.'

The company continues to expect incoming cloud orders to rise by at least 10% and Net New ARR to pick up slightly in the full fiscal year 2021. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are projected to be slightly positive on moderately growing revenues.

The interim report for the first six months of 2021 is available at https://www.intershop.com/en/financial-reports.

Investor Relations contact:

ir@intershop.com, Phone: +49-3641-50-1000

Disclaimer

Intershop Communications AG published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 06:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
02:08aINTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : continues profitable growth in the first half of 2021
PU
02:08aPR 08ND JUL 2021, 12 : 30 CEST Intershop extends and intensifies cloud partnersh..
PU
02:08aINTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : 6-Month-Report 2021
PU
02:02aINTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : continues profitable growth in the first half of 2021
EQ
07/08INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : extends and intensifies cloud partnership with Micros..
EQ
05/27PR 28ND APR 2021, 08 : 01 CEST Intershop records successful first quarter 2021 a..
PU
04/15PR 23ND FEB 2021, 09 : 45 CET Swedish wholesaler Galatea instant market leader w..
PU
03/09INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fin..
EQ
02/17INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : achieves profitable growth in FY 2020 and clearly exp..
EQ
01/12INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : Management change at Intershop Communications AG
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35,8 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
Net income 2021 1,45 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
Net cash 2021 11,7 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 61,2 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 297
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,31 €
Average target price 4,59 €
Spread / Average Target 6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Wiechen Chief Executive Officer
Christian Oecking Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Klahn Chief Operating Officer
Louis Velthuis Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Praedel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT37.26%76
ORACLE CORPORATION38.65%219 060
SAP SE10.48%165 786
INTUIT INC.33.88%132 829
SERVICENOW, INC.3.03%107 607
DOCUSIGN, INC.36.22%54 398