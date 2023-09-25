Florian Balschun becomes new CFO of the Intershop-Group

The Board of Directors of Intershop Holding AG is pleased to announce that it has been able to recruit Florian Balschun as the company's new CFO. He will join Intershop as of 1 January 2024 and will take over the business area from Thomas Kaul after the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Florian Balschun holds a Bachelor of Science FHO in Business Administration from FHS St. Gallen and a Master of Arts HSG in Accounting and Finance from the University of St. Gallen. He also completed a CAS course in Blockchain at the University of Zurich.

In addition to an outstanding track record in financial management, Florian Balschun has extensive capital market experience and a high affinity for digitalisation. The Board of Directors is convinced that it has found the right successor in Florian Balschun.

Appendix

Short CV Florian Balschun