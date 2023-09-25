Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Florian Balschun becomes new CFO of the Intershop-Group

25-Sep-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The Board of Directors of Intershop Holding AG is pleased to announce that it has been able to recruit Florian Balschun as the company's new CFO. He will join Intershop as of 1 January 2024 and will take over the business area from Thomas Kaul after the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Florian Balschun holds a Bachelor of Science FHO in Business Administration from FHS St. Gallen and a Master of Arts HSG in Accounting and Finance from the University of St. Gallen. He also completed a CAS course in Blockchain at the University of Zurich.

In addition to an outstanding track record in financial management, Florian Balschun has extensive capital market experience and a high affinity for digitalisation. The Board of Directors is convinced that it has found the right successor in Florian Balschun.

Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 30/06/2023, its portfolio included 45 properties with a lettable area of approx. 507,000 m² and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.

 

27/02/2024

Publication of Annual Report 2023 with media and financial analyst conference

27/03/2024

61st Annual General Meeting

27/08/2024

Publication of half-year report 2024 with online presentation for media representatives and financial analysts

 

